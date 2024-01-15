A woman shared her three-year journey of building a village mansion in South Africa

The lady said she had a budget of R1,5 million for the house but ended up spending a little over R2 million

Online users commented on the woman's journey, many congratulated her and felt inspired

A woman built a village mansion that cost a whooping R2 million in the Eastern Cape. Images: @Mama Dee Builds a House

Source: Facebook

A woman has shared her journey of building a home in the rural areas of the Eastern Cape, South Africa.

@MamaDee Builds a House shared photos of the unfinished home on Facebook. She is now just in her fourth year of building the home.

She said she's taking so long to build it because, most of the time, she is out of the country and only gets to continue with the building process when she's back. She added that money depletion also plays a role.

See what the house looks like

In one of her Facebook posts, she gave her social media followers an idea of what the house will have.

It will have five bathrooms, a spacious foyer, a living room, a main kitchen, five bedrooms with walk-in closets, a dining area, a family room, a pajama lounge, a mudroom, a spacious laundry room, a spacious scullery, grilling area, screened porches and a swimming pool.

How much did she spend on building the house?

Sharing how much the building the home costs, she posted a video on YouTube detailing her expenditure.

The woman said that initially, she had set a budget of R1.5 million to build the house. However, it was not even close to the money needed.

The initial budget excluded fence, land, and miscellaneous costs. She ended up spending just a little over R2 million. She continues to add some stuff to make the hose whole.

The woman explained her reason for building the village mansion. She said she inherited the land that is her home and wants to make something generational.

Netizens send congratulatory messages to the woman

Online users congratulated the lady on her journey.

@Thokozile Mashinini said:

"Congratulations beautiful Home "

@Fortunate La Ncaba Ngwena shared:

"I love this Congratulations MamaDee."

@Cindy Thamzin Sokanyile commented:

"What a beautiful and big home, well done Sis"

@Mercy Semang Mahatlhe wrote:

"A great achievement indeed."

@Siya Msuthu shared:

"Congratulations cc this is really beautiful Building is not pap n vleis I just finish my mom's house as well in the villages something small but it took me 1 year 6 months "

@Fundiswa commented:

"Bottom line you did it now am motivated ,when I build my parents house it took me six month tofinish it ,but now am planning to build mine hey I have anxiety because I have the baby and single parent so I can aslong I wll take my time."

