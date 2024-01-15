A young man utilised his small living space and made it work perfectly for him, decorating it to his needs

Ntikelo Jeremiah Jay Lugie took to Facebook to post pictures of his neat and peaceful one-room

The online community reacted to his space, applauding him for taking good care of it

A man shared photos of his neat and organised one-room. Images: @Ntikelo Jeremiah Jay Lugie

Source: Facebook

A South African man, Ntikelo Jeremiah Jay Lugie, posted his home on the Make Your Bedroom Beautiful With Thembi's Linen Facebook page.

In the pictures, the space is well-organised and neat. The man said that he was still trying.

The images show a neatly made bed. Another part showed a lounge area with a couch and flat-screen TV.

A neat kitchenette with cupboards, a fridge, and a stove was also featured. However, people were not pleased with this part of the room because the two banner stoves were not so clean and sitting on the floor. But then again, the man did say he was trying.

See the man's living space

The bedroom part of the man's living space. Image: @Ntikelo Jeremiah Jay Lugie

Source: Facebook

The lounge part of the room. Image: @Ntikelo Jeremiah Jay Lugie

Source: Facebook

The kitchen part of the room. Image: @Ntikelo Jeremiah Jay Lugie

Source: Facebook

This comes at a time when people are turning their basic rental rooms and shacks into beautiful homes filled with modern décor and appliances.

Social media users show love to the man

The Facebook post got over 1,000 likes, with many applauding him for such a neat living space.

@Buliebaby Ntisa said:

"Everything is beautiful."

@Tjamela Mabatlo shared:

"Love this!❤️"

@Sakhe Vuyokazi Lucas commented:

"Cute "

@Khanyisile Khanyisile wrote:

"Great job "

@Ntodiseng Njunju Nkabinde said:

"It's nice and clean "

@Tebogo Makgatho wrote:

"You getting there good job."

