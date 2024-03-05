A South African teacher shared a TikTok video showcasing a tiny note from a student's parent

The funny note was received after the teacher had reported the child's misconduct to the parent

While many online found the minimal effort and humour in the note amusing, others criticised it as lacking proper accountability

A teacher shared a tiny note reading "Sorry Miss" from a student's parent after reporting their child's misbehaviour. Image: @tashiaduskjones

A South African teacher, Tashia Dusk Jones, was left defeated and amused by one of her pupils' parent.

Teacher receives note from parent

Tashia posted a TikTok video showing her holding a small scrap piece of paper with the words: "Sorry Miss" from the pupil's parents after she had informed them that their child was misbehaving in class.

"I phoned a parent to report their child's misconduct, and this is what they sent the child with," Tashia said.

SA amused by the parent's note

Mzansi netizens reacted to the video with humour as they joked about the parent's response and bare minimum effort to address her child's behaviour. A few people were unimpressed by the parent's response, saying it showed a lack of interest.

Zeecona commented:

"Straight to the point njeKant miss ufunanton."

Kgomotsegang89 said:

"Loving how the parent dealt with it. You know teacher's don't know that nathi we want to tell on our kids too."

Sobhazana commented:

"Kunini esithi sorry."

turndoor responded:

" Iphepha nalo bal’ coshe phansi?."

Tens replied:

"Askies, this is a sign of not caring."

Nompumelelo Mathaba commented:

"It's giving “shuthi sorry ke”."

Thuli responded:

"Sorry wethu I guess ."

