A South African woman took to social media to share a post about the pains of job-seeking

In a TikTok video, she opened up about spending money on courses, upgrading her CV and more in hopes of securing a good job

The post garnered many views and comments from netizens who could relate to the woman's experience

A woman shared a relatable TikTok video expressing her frustrations with the arduous job search process. Image: @zintle_mqungwana

A woman took to social media to share her frustrations of constantly making an effort to send out job applications with no success.

Woman applies for jobs

Despite many young people pursuing and obtaining good educations, the harsh reality is that a significant portion still struggles to find decent employment.

A TikTok video shared by @zintle_mqungwana shows her sitting in a car, looking around and rolling her eyes.

@zintle_mqungwana's post reveals that she has spent a lot of money doing courses, upgrading her CV, filling out Z83 forms and applying for jobs only to end up with no response or call back.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi relates to the woman's job search pain

Many netizens could relate to the woman's post as they responded with their experiences of countless times of job applications with no positive feedback.

sbahle wrote:

"I've been doing it for the past five years. I am so tired ."

nqobileprim replied:

"Hang in there stranger. One day God will make things happen ."

akhonamzoneli commented:

"The guy from HR showed me how you fill it in. Does your CV correspond with your Z83? Don’t scratch and initial."

sweetser16 commented:

"You are not alone I'm even tired girl. It's even sad when people you know or those whom you worked with get everything."

Nomthee responded:

"Yho I even invested and bought a laptop and printer so I can always print and update my CV."

Thobisile Mlaba said:

"Yeeeeeey the pain for a whole year mina."

Dimpho Kumalo responded:

"They say we don't know how to fill Z83 forms, they don't even get to the CV."

