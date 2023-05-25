Nota Baloyi has shocked the country by sharing an alleged screenshot of Dr Nandipha Magudumana's brother's explosive messages

The messages suggest that Dr Nandipha's brother messaged the controversial media personality threatening to throw hands at him for suggesting his sister should not get bail

Baloyi did not fold to the threats and still maintained that Dr Nandipha should be thrown in an overcrowded male jail in the Philippines

Nota Baloyi has shared a screenshot of the conversations he had with someone that is believed to be Dr Nandipha Magudumana's brother, Nkosinathi Sekeleni.

Nota Baloyi has shared screenshots of the threats he received from Dr Nandipha Magudumana's brother, Nkosinathi Sekeleni. Image: @optimum_med and @lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Dr Nandipha's brother allegedly blasted the controversial music executive for suggesting that his sister should not get bail, but should instead be locked up in a male prison.

Nota Baloyi is always sharing his thoughts on different social media platforms and it has landed him in hot water. The star's sentiments on Dr Nandipha Magudumana's bail application resulted in him receiving threats from her brother.

Nota's posts came after reports that Dr Nandipha's bail application had been put on hold. According to IOL, the court paused the hearing because crucial evidence had come to light.

Taking to his Twitter page, Baloyi revealed that he was getting threats from someone he believes to be Magudumana's brother, identified as Nkosinathi Sekeleni. Sekeleni said Baloyi's sentiments that Dr Nandipha should be locked up alongside male prisoners did not sit well with him.

He added that they should organise a boxing match and sort their differences in the ring. Nota tweeted:

"#DrNandiphaMagudumana’s brother has some nerve. She must never get bail & her family must be arrested before they go around threatening the public.

"@GroundUp_News thank you for exposing this evil family. I’m praying for the families of the young men’s remains used for the escape!"

Nota Baloyi's followers weigh in on media personality's exchange with Dr Nandipha's brother

Social media users took to Nota Baloyi's timeline to share their thoughts on his post.

@MazwiZuma said:

"Not you only hiding the last digit. We can try 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9 and get the number mos… hai GOAT"

@CassyMo22 commented:

"You did an incredible job hiding that 28."

@KhanyisaWolf added:

"I just love this guy."

