One Zulu man made it known that his sister's dog, Bruno was too boujee for his liking in a funny voice note

In the screen recording of their chat, the man details why the dog had not eaten since his sister left him with it

Thankfully Bruno wasn't harmed but South African social media users couldn't help but laugh at the man's unbothered attitude

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

All dogs require complete and balanced nutrition. One Zulu man, however, could not handle the dietary demands of his sister's fancy dog.

A Zulu man was convinced his sister's dog was going to die after it refused to eat the food he gave it. Image: Stock Image/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

A screen recording posted on TikTok shows a voice note he sent to his sister after she had left him with her dog, Bruno, for a few days.

In the hilarious yet slightly concerning clip, the unbothered man is heard asking his sister whether Bruno (which he pronounces as Bluno - LOL) has a funeral cover as he had not eaten since the day she left.

Convinced that Bruno might kick the bucket soon, the brother further reiterates that he is not married to any dog and couldn't be bothered to feed it the fancy food she gives it since the pet doesn't consume what he has to offer it.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Zulu man's nonchalant attitude is hard not to laugh at as he makes it known that the pet is not his responsibility.

According to American Kennel Club, diet and nutrition are crucial components to keeping your dog a healthy member of the family for years to come.

Thankfully, according to the post's caption, the dog was still alive and well.

"Don't worry, Bruno is still alive and well," @yimi_ubusie captioned the TikTok post.

South Africans react with concern and banter

Dogs can be a handful. SA peeps' responses were a mix of concern for the dog's well-being as well as banter and jokes at the man's attitude toward the whole situation.

mayolie_yolie replied:

"Reminds me of my late dog Maqinasleyanja yayingakudli ukudla okungacacile mfana ."

MaNdosi❤️ commented:

"Kodwa isono ngo Bluno’Ai iyahamba’."

Nowal reacted:

"Bluno is the boss."

Sinenhlanhla Mzumbe said:

" Definitely a Zulu man."

luluzulu278 replied:

" Funeral khava ngoba izofa."

Xolo Myaluza responded:

“Yagcina ukudla Ntomboo ngaleyamini”."

Thando Tshabalala said:

"Sicela ukubona umalume?"

user241811241256 responded:

"Chake ntombi angikhumbuli muntu mina lokhu yagcina ukudla ntombo ngaleya mini ."

Munt’wam ♥️ commented:

"Kodwa Bluno mfwethu awsadli ngani."

Pitbull leaps out of the window in fear of the owner

In another story, Briefly News reported that Pit bulls have been hogging headlines due to their negative reputation. Another one of the breeds went viral, but this time it is more positive.

A video showed that they could also be cowardly. The dog had netizens amused as they reacted to see the dog bone at the first sign of danger.

A Tiktok video posted by doodle_19_ proves that pit bulls can also be scared. One dog bolted and flew out of the window, thinking the house was under attack.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News