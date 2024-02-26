Robot Boii impressed with his Tshwala Bami challenge video that has gone viral on social media

Social media went wild over his creative approach, merging three clips into one creative clip

Fans applauded his talent and editing skills, with some even suggesting he be banned from future challenges for being too good

Robot Boii has nailed the trending Tshwala Bami challenge with another video. The talented star impressed social media users with a video alongside award-winning dancer and choreographer Bontle Modiselle.

Robot Boii nailed the ‘Tshwala Bami’ challenge. Image: @robot_boii

Source: Instagram

Robot Boii's Tshwala Bami video goes viral

Social media is awash with the viral videos of the Tshwala Bami challenge. Many people including Bontle Modiselle and Cassper Nyovest have also participated in the challenge.

Taking to his page on X, formerly known as Twitter, the media personality flaunted his dance skills in a creative video. He recorded three different clips and merged them into one. He captioned the video:

"X3 "

Mzansi applauds Robot Boii for his creativity

Social media users loved how Robot Boii used his creativity in the trending video. The star showed off his impressive dance skills in three different clips.

@thabelomaanda said:

"This boy is tall "

@Sphe____ commented:

"This is what we call a talent, can you teach me?"

@Sandiso__N wrote:

"alright alright challenge closed!"

@mr_shimmy added:

"Green Orange and Red robots are dancing you guys are good."

@madamzoe noted:

"Lento ye content creation aseya mang le mang, because what stage of editing is this"

@Stanely_ai asked:

"Are you saying that's one person on this video? X3?"

@TFranz47 said:

"From Now, You Must Be Banned From Partaking in Any Challenge.. It's Not Fair to The Other Contestants"

@TshepoSelamole1 noted;

"Yo Roboto? This is some highly-level editing dawg. Super dope."

Somizi Mhlongo joins the Elsa Majimbo challenge

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo should think about starting a comedy career. The media personality recently left his fans and followers in tears after hopping onto the trending Elsa Majimbo challenge.

Elsa Majimbo recently made headlines when she shared the story about her fallout with Naomi Campbell. Although her story trended internationally, people couldn't help but notice how many products Elsa applied to her skin during the video.

Source: Briefly News