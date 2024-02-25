Makhadzi's lace front wig mishap during the ANC manifesto launch has tongues wagging on social media

A video showing her wig edges not properly secured sparked calls for her to step up her hairstyling game

X/Twitter fingers are typing furiously with fans suggesting Makhadzi hire a dedicated hairstylist pronto

Fans complained about Makhadzi's wig at the ANC manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi, the queen of the dance floor, hit the stage at the ANC manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium, ready to slay.

Hair video of Makhadzi spreads online

But wait, what's that? Her lace front wig decided to play peek-a-boo by lifting and revealing her edges for Mzansi to see. Cue the collective gasps and the flood of memes!

The Ghanama hitmaker's wig snafu became a hot topic thanks to a popular blog page on X/twitter @MDNnewss that posted her video.

See the post below:

Makhadzi's fans offer advice

Now, we love Makhadzi, but even the best of us have our off days. Fans took to their phones and keyboards to offer some friendly advice.

They urged the singer to hire a permanent hairstylist, considering her level of fame.

See some comments below:

@FutureBite said:

"She is beautiful if you look at her from the side."

@IAMTHEEPREACHER asked:

"Where the hell did she install that frontal?"

@msjmusa

"Where's the rest of the wig?"

@sweerie_ posted:

"She must fire her hairdresser."

@Miss_Thipe commented:

"Nope, baby girl must not stay for more than two weeks with an installation."

@comforttenyeko suggested:

"She needs to travel with a stylist now, she's big."

@MissOR16 tweeted:

"Whatever that lady said about South African girlies' frontal wigs was right! The f is this?"

@Dineo_Metja added:

"I thought she got burnt kante ke wig."

Makhadzi’s educational qualifications revealed

Recently, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi has, on numerous occasions, typed out tweets with typos and many grammatical errors and has been slammed for it.

The latest was when she sent a congratulatory message to Bafana Bafana, and it left many people chuckling. Matorokisi singer and dancer Makhadzi recently congratulated Bafana Bafana for their success in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

