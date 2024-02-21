Global site navigation

Makhadzi’s Educational Qualifications Revealed Amid Bad English Roast
Celebrities

Makhadzi’s Educational Qualifications Revealed Amid Bad English Roast

by  Jessica Gcaba
  • While Makhadzi may not be able to type in standard English, her qualifications prove that she is educated
  • The Matorokisi hitmaker recently congratulated Bafana Bafana for their AFCON success, but it did not go as planned
  • The singer clapped back at her haters, and she joked about going back to school to learn proper English

PAY ATTENTION: We are on WhatsApp! Get trending news in your favourite app - FOLLOW NOW!

Makhadzi has, on numerous occasions, typed out tweets with typos and many grammatical errors and has been slammed for it. The latest was when she sent a congratulatory message to Bafana Bafana, and it left many people chuckling.

Makhadzi criticised for her English skills.
Makhadzi has a qualification and is also working on another one. Image: @makhadzisa
Source: Instagram

Makhadzi faces backlash in congratulatory message to Bafana Bafana

Matorokisi singer and dancer Makhadzi recently congratulated Bafana Bafana for their success in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). In her tweet, the singer said:

Read also

Makhadzi stuns Mzansi with 6 swimwear pictures at the beach

"But they plaid, shem. They fought."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Following the backlash and salty comments to her tweet, Makhadzi clapped back and said she speaks English the same way white people speak any African language.

"My name is Makhadzi. I speak English like white people when they speak my African language. I love you all."

Makhadzi jokes about going back to school

In one of her most recent posts, Makhadzi joked about returning to school to learn proper English. She lauded DJ Tira and Heavy K for motivating her to return to school.

She shared a snap of her wearing a school uniform and holding a backpack.

"I would like to thank DJ Tira and Heavy K for taking me back to school to learn English."

Read also

Ntsiki Mazwai defends Cyan Boujee for twerking at a school: "I love this for African women"

An educated Queen

Although Makhadzi may lack proficiency in standard English, her qualifications show another side of her.

According to The South African, Makhadzi completed her schooling career at Mukula Integrated School and studied Public Relations at a tertiary school. She also enrolled for another qualification as well.

Makhadzi stuns in swimsuit pictures in Cape Town

In a previous report from Briefly News, superstar Makhadzi posted sizzling pictures on her Instagram. She shared beautiful pictures of her in a swimsuit.

The singer soaked up the sun at the beach and took the opportunity to flaunt her stunning body. Makhadzi's fans raved about her figure and said she deserved some downtime because she works hard.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel