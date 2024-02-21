While Makhadzi may not be able to type in standard English, her qualifications prove that she is educated

The Matorokisi hitmaker recently congratulated Bafana Bafana for their AFCON success, but it did not go as planned

The singer clapped back at her haters, and she joked about going back to school to learn proper English

Makhadzi has, on numerous occasions, typed out tweets with typos and many grammatical errors and has been slammed for it. The latest was when she sent a congratulatory message to Bafana Bafana, and it left many people chuckling.

Makhadzi has a qualification and is also working on another one. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi faces backlash in congratulatory message to Bafana Bafana

Matorokisi singer and dancer Makhadzi recently congratulated Bafana Bafana for their success in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). In her tweet, the singer said:

"But they plaid, shem. They fought."

Following the backlash and salty comments to her tweet, Makhadzi clapped back and said she speaks English the same way white people speak any African language.

"My name is Makhadzi. I speak English like white people when they speak my African language. I love you all."

Makhadzi jokes about going back to school

In one of her most recent posts, Makhadzi joked about returning to school to learn proper English. She lauded DJ Tira and Heavy K for motivating her to return to school.

She shared a snap of her wearing a school uniform and holding a backpack.

"I would like to thank DJ Tira and Heavy K for taking me back to school to learn English."

An educated Queen

Although Makhadzi may lack proficiency in standard English, her qualifications show another side of her.

According to The South African, Makhadzi completed her schooling career at Mukula Integrated School and studied Public Relations at a tertiary school. She also enrolled for another qualification as well.

Source: Briefly News