Makhadzi defended herself against internet trolls who have been critiquing her English proficiency

The award-winning songstress went on social media platforms to shed light on her English abilities

Fans rallied behind Makhadzi and stressed that English is not her first language, so she should not be pressured to speak perfectly

Makhadzi addressed social media bullies regarding the English language: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi clapped back at internet trolls who were bashing her broken English.

Makhadzi responds to haters

The hitmaker took to social media to explain why her English is not perfect.

"My name is Makhadzi. I speak English like white people when they speak my African language. I love you all."

This comes after trolls dragged her for writing a post with grammatical errors.

Makhadzi shows hot outfit

She accompanied her reply on her X account with two pictures of her in a gold two-piece suit. The outfit flaunted the singer's killer legs and bosom. Her post quickly became a topic of discussion.

See the post below:

Makhadzi get support from fans

Fans echoed her sentiments saying English is not her mother tongue so she should be not pressured to be perfect at it.

See some comments below:

@mbalis_bakery said:

"The majority of them don’t even know how to speak Tshivenda. We are not in an English class here, will write however we like ."

@IAMTHEEPREACHER wrote:

"You don't owe anyone good English neh my love. "

@BBK29_ mentioned:

"Spik wena girl, spik girl . Banyise banye nyi."

@Lesley012PTA tweeted:

"And her bank balance is better than that English. Most of us are broke with proper English. This life has no balance."

@MzuraVanie commented:

"Now this is boring, you can stop."

@Thandekamabuz posted:

"Papa Penny has multiplied. "

@Mhlabawe2 added:

"That’s good Khadzi vele English is just a language just like other languages."

Makhadzi flaunts her killer curves and hair

In another article, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi is serving body and fashion goals on her social media pages. The award-winning hitmaker recently showed off her gorgeous hair in a post.

Makhadzi is undoubtedly becoming one of the most fashion-forward celebrities in South Africa. The singer recently left her fans and followers speechless when she stepped out looking like the star she is.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News