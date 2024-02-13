A little girl who refused to have her hair combed threw an epic tantrum over that went TikTok viral

The toddler turned the living room upside down to try and stop her mother from touching her hair

Parents across the world weighed in on the video, expressing their opinions on how they would handle the situation

A video of a little girl having a meltdown went TikTok viral. Image: @call_me_venus3

Source: TikTok

It's a hair-raising situation in this viral TikTok video. A little girl threw a tantrum of epic proportions over having her hair combed.

Mom shares video of kid's meltdown

She threw a fan and shoe at her mother while crying, causing a ruckus in the living room. People seemed to have an opinion on this hair-raising moment caught in the clip posted by @call_me_venus3.

Netizens share parenting perspectives

Their reactions ranged from gentle parenting to firm discipline while trying to process the wild scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Watch the video below:

TikTok users discuss toddler's behaviour

The video sparked a debate among netizens, with some claiming the kid's behaviour was unacceptable.

Others defended the child's outburst and suggested that she was afraid of pain because her mom was not gently combing her hair.

@LaM Mazwide said:

"Weh nkosi yami, and it looks like she started before the combing."

@Phokie576 posted:

"You need to deal with her kwamanje mntase, so that angajwayeli nje."

@Tshegofatso mentioned:

"Borrow me that child, I want to show you something. "

@brownheave shared:

"As a Jamaican mother, prison wouldn't miss me. "

@Tsholom_ wrote:

"Haibo lena I'd act the same way if you combed my hair like that yhooo. "

@andymnguni37 shared:

"Yoh my son used to try this then I would take him outside and tell him to knock when he is okay."

@Ndabezintle stated:

"I trust you showed her who’s boss after this tantrum if not ngiyakujudger. "

@relebogilerethabile0 added:

"Nna I understand her, you can’t detangle her hair dry and expect her to just take all the pain and please that can break her hair."

SA mom gives son taste of his own medicine

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that most parents have, at one point, dealt with a frustrated child in public. Children who cannot properly communicate their anger end up throwing tantrums in full view of strangers, which might be embarrassing for some parents.

One mother posted a TikTok video of how she ended her son's public tantrum. She copied his behaviour and started rolling on the floor and screaming.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News