A TikTok video showing a young woman enjoying a light-hearted date with her grandmother has gone viral

The funny footage shows the two ladies having a traditional meal lunch, followed by tequila shots

Many netizens were amused by the grandmother's character and willingness to try new things

A granddaughter had her gogo drinking shots and cocktails while out on a date. Image: @real_sugarfoot

Grandmothers are one of the most precious blessings to their grandchildren. And one young woman decided to spoil hers with a fun-filled lunch date.

Gogo enjoys lunch date and shots

TikTokker @real_sugarfoot posted a video showing a grandmother beaming with joy as she indulged in a hearty lunch at a restaurant.

The fun didn't stop there, as @real_sugarfoot also convinced the old lady to take a tequila shot with her.

LOL, the gogo was clearly willing to let her hair down and live on the fun side of life as she giggled and gulped the strong bev, only to shudder at the bitter taste afterwards.

She even enjoyed some cocktails too! Watch the entertaining video below:

Mzansi entertained by gogo's date

As to be expected, many netizens couldn't help but laugh at the gogo taking a shot as they commented on the sweet yet spontaneous moment.

Other people also commented on how fortunate @real_sugarfoot was to still have her grandmother around.

Tittie Mompati said:

"That little giggle before she took the shot. So sweet."

saloh replied:

"Haibo uphuzisa ugogo iTequila?."

TawanaGent wrote:

"How did you convince her to take the shots."

User17032023 commented:

"Her eyes are glowing with so much joy in them. Thank you for spoiling grandma."

Patience Richards said:

"Crying in grandma and family drama issues ."

mxolisi188 wrote:

"Aw senziwani salukazi sesdliswa , futhi nje sihle siyakudlula."

user3675972472654 UNATHI brend wrote:

"Uzobulala ugogo wena ."

