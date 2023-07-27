One woman paid the price for having glue stuck directly onto her hair without any sort of barrier

This video shows how hard it was to get rid of the hair extension after the glue bonded to most of her strands

The people were stunned by the way the wig glue was used, and some tried to offer useful suggestions

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A lady on TikTok was trying to remove her wig. The process looked painful as the hair was attached to her own directly.

A TikTok video of a woman trying to remove her wig left people feeling her pain. Image: @zee_bold

Source: TikTok

The video of the women's struggle received more than 11 000 likes. Many people wanted to see how she would detach the wig.

Woman wears wig the wrong way and struggles to remove it in TikTok video with 700k views

A TikTokker @zee_bold made content of how she tried to remove a wig. The removal was painful because she had the wig attached right to her hair. Watch the video below

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

TikTok viewers left with questions over wig removal

There were thousands of comments on the video. Many people admitted that they thought the video was funny. Others had helpful tips about how to remove the wig without pain.

Amanda said:

"Use hot water aii guys common sense."

user9460996185385thapi commented:

"Use oil sheen spray it comes out easily."

thandog14 wrote:

"I've been laughing for days."

asheleer added:

"This glue is stronger than my relationship I'm telling you."

Amie Liz joked:

"I need that glue to mend my broken heart."

User141 was amused:

"Someone said you must remove it fast fast like”Vrrrr” LOL."

Online users fascinated by people's hair disasters

Many people love to see how people solve their hair problems. One woman admitted that she was crying after she saw what they did to her hair at a salon.

"Crying for you": Lady's painful attempt to remove wig stuck on head stuns many

Briefly News previously reported that a woman made the mistake of glueing a wig onto her head without using a protective cap. She learned the hard way to take precautions next time when it was time to remove it.

She asked for help on her TikTok page @zee_bold, and the video showed her trying to pull the hairpiece stuck on her head. The lady was in agony and lost chunks of hair during the painful process.

More than 200 000 people saw her heartbreaking TikTok, and thousands commented on what she could do to remove the remaining piece of wig stuck to her head.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News