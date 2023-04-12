Popular South African actress Phindile Gwala recently set timelines on fire when she posted a hot video

In the video, the Imbewu: The Seed star showed off her killer body while dancing at what looked like a party

Social media users had a lot to say about the viral video, and some reminded the actress that she owes Eskom some money

Phindile Gwala is the star she thinks she is. The star, who has been listed among the celebs with the most beautiful legs, makes sure she flaunts them every chance she gets.

A video of 'Imbewu' star Phindile Gwala dancing has gone viral on Twitter. Image: @phindilegwala_official

Phindile Gwala wows Mzansi with her dance moves and killer body

Not every day, celebs post videos showing what they get up to during their free time. Phindile Gwala had the streets buzzing when an old video of her having fun surfaced online.

A Twitter user with the handle @Mlu__N2 shared the clip, which has since gone viral on social media. In the video, the former Muvhango actress looked elegant and chic in a stunning hot pink two-piece.

Phindile Gwala seemed to be having the time of her life as she danced the night away, showing off her killer legs, surrounded by her friends.

Phindile Gwala's followers react to star's saucy video

The viral video left Twitter users stunned. Many loved how the actress enjoyed her life without minding the negativity around her. Others asked about the rumours that Gwala owes Eskom a lot of money.

@Limpooi17 said:

"She’s owing Eskom R100 000 electricity. Did she pay it, yhini?"

@LwandleEL commented:

"Thought the top would untie itself, it's not a tight bow."

@TheFutureKobus noted:

"The electricity bill has been paid."

Imbewu's Phindile Gwala ordered to pay outstanding R100k bill, Mzansi weighs in: "Beauty does not pay bills"

Keeping up with Phindile Gwala, Briefly News reported that the Imbewu: The Seed star is in trouble with the law. The actress has been ordered by the court of law to pay an outstanding bill of R100 000.

The stunner was dragged to court last December after she failed to settle the bill. Bramley Mews Body Corporate approached the Johannesburg High Court when Phindile Gwala continued using electricity without paying for it.

ZAlebs reports that the star might find herself staying in a dark apartment if she fails to fork out the money. The court ordered her to pay her bill or risk being disconnected indefinitely, reports City Press.

