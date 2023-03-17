Phindile Gwala has reportedly been ordered to pay her outstanding R100 000 electricity bill or risk being disconnected indefinitely

The Imbewu: The Seed star was dragged to court by Bramley Mews Body Corporate when she continued using electricity without settling her bill

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news, with many slamming her for showing off on social media while she's allegedly suffering financially

Imbewu: The Seed star Phindile Gwala is in trouble with the law. The actress has been ordered by the court of law to pay an outstanding bill of R100 000.

'Imbewu' star Phindile Gwala has been ordered to settle her R100k electricity bill. Image: @phindilegwala_official

Source: Instagram

The stunner was dragged to court last December after she failed to settle the bill. Bramley Mews Body Corporate approached the Johannesburg High Court when Phindile Gwala continued using electricity without paying for it.

Phindile Gwala to be disconnected if she fails to settle her R100k bill

ZAlebs reports that the star might find herself staying in a dark apartment if she fails to fork out the money. The court ordered her to pay her bill or risk being disconnected indefinitely, reports City Press.

Mzansi reacts to Phindile Gwala's outstanding electricity bill

Peeps took to Facebook to share their thoughts on the news. Some slammed Phindile for continuously showing off on her timeline while she had an unpaid electricity bill.

Leepile Kakudi commented:

"I will never look down on a black girl trying to live. There is something wrong with our costs of living. These are the people we thought are monied but the latest revelations mean something is not right."

Emmanuel Kgoadi said:

"What kind of stupidity is this using electricity without paying for it."

Justice Justo wrote:

"It's true, beauty does not pay the bills I guess. Some of these ladies realise that."

Jim Mtuze commented:

"There is nothing wrong in vacating the place and moving to kasi."

Duduzile Lenyora said:

"Kanti where is the hubby?"

Oupa Bopape wrote:

"Kante all the times she is posting jokes, she is not paying? Ag shame, it's true that beauty and brains don't go together."

Ntate Sebata added:

"Going legal is very expensive, she should've just paid a cold drink to wipe off that bill fast."

Shauwn Mkhize's Royal AM disappoints celebs

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that MaMkhize's boys disappointed her celeb friends when Mamelodi Sundowns beat them 5-1 during the PSL battle for three points.

A snap of Somizi Mhlongo and Norma Mhlongo standing among a group of Royal AM supporters surfaced on Twitter. It was still 0-0 when the pic was taken. A journalist with the handle @superjouno captioned the snap:

"MaMkhize recruitment is strong."

Peeps took to the microblogging app and agreed that SomG and Malusi Gigaba's ex-wife chose the wrong game to attend. They agreed that Sundowns always spoil the party for all the PSL teams.

Source: Briefly News