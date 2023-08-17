Nathi Mankayi sparked a conversation about spirituality and praying in a recent interview

The talented singer said black people should refrain from using English when praying and use their languages

Mankayi added that black people need to be proud of their languages and use them even when praying to God

Nathi Mankayi believes that God does not answer black people's prayers because they use another language that is not originally theirs.

Nathi Mankayi shared his thoughts on religion and why God does not answer black people's prayers. Image: @nathimakayi

Nathi Mankayi urges black people to embrace their languages

Nathi Mankayi believes that white people are more progressive than black people because they pray using their languages.

The singer made these sentiments during an interview on David Mashabela's podcast. He seemingly suggested that God never answers black people's prayers because of the way they pray. He said:

"As a black person, you pray in English, how do you think God is going to answer your prayers? It is not that God does not understand English, but He gave you your own language."

Fans agree with Nathi Mankayi's sentiments

South Africans agreed with the Nomvula singer's thoughts about God not answering black people's prayers. Many said the singer's words were deep and meaningful.

@rapelangmpetha5065 said:

"The manner in which Nathi articulated himself resonated like hand in glove with initial remarks bro Dave uttered that Nathi's story is a special one. Needless to say, the interview was not only intriguing but also educational, what a feast for our ears!"

@nambithamtana2520 commented:

"Wow, Nathi is so brilliant and brave. The way he explains his story shows genius. He is zealous and his story will inspire many who thought they will not make it. Lance is so cruel and greedy. Nathi is not the only artist who complained about him. I love the way he loves God. God bless you, my brother."

@gregorypitswane3930 wrote:

"Goosebumps galore the episode is so fascinating. The language diversity. Nathi being able to talk his language while understanding our landlord. Same to our landlord"

@abs6754 noted:

"First time that Nathi has shown such openness and the guy is full of wisdom. Typical wise individuals don't talk much, but when they do, it's usually to deliver a message to someone."

@mihlaliqotoyi3958 wrote:

"I’ve never watched an interview that is more than 2hrs long before but the way I enjoyed this one felt like 30 minutes ❤. Thank you Bra Dave for bringing Nathi, I learnt a lot from him."

