Makhadzi recently celebrated Christmas, but auto-correct failed her

The Limpopo singer posted a video showing off some palm trees, and instead of "Merry," the Sugar Sugar hitmaker typed "Marry Christmas"

Netizens were in stitches at Makhadzi's English blunder, and she also had a good laugh

Mzansi was in stitches over Makhadzi's hilarious English blunder in her Christmas post. Images: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi celebrated Christmas at a resort and decided to show off her Christmas afternoon. The Sugar Sugar hitmaker had netizens in stitches when she misspelt "Merry" and posted her video on her Instagram page.

Makhadzi's English bundles run out

Our girl Makhadzi wasn't left behind and decided to shoot some content for her Christmas afternoon.

From her Instagram story, Musa Khawula took a screenshot of the Limpopo singer's festive stay at a resort surrounded by palm trees and also had someone prepare food outside with the classic "3-foot" pot.

But it looks like Khadzi's English bundles also went on holiday when she captioned her video "Marry Christmas":

But this wasn't Makhadzi's first English blunder. The singer recently choked on her words when she tried to encourage her fans to travel "all the way" to her show. Even Sjava's English once left him during an interview.

Mzansi laughs at Makhadzi's English

Netizens had a good laugh when Makhadzi's English bundles ran out. Even she laughed it off, saying she was convinced that the spelling was correct:

Victori98500419 joked:

"You can take her out of Giyani but can't take Giyani out of her!"

theresa_mbizi said:

"As for we must "marry" Christmas."

MAKHUBELELUGI11 asked:

"English for who? For what?"

Iebzzzza said:

"English is a foreign language, we don't care about it. Hope you had a Marry Christmas nonetheless."

thabelomaanda showed love to Makhadzi:

"No need to act for nobody! Makhadzi is authentic!"

