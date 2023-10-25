Sjava is as authentic as can be and this is one of the things many South Africans have come to love about him

The singer was caught on camera with his English bundles running out during an interview on Trending SA

South Africans are floored with laughter at the hilarious clip and trolled Sjava

Mzansi trolled Sjava for not knowing how to answer a question during a 'Trending SA' interview. Images: sjava_atm

Sjava is being trolled for not being able to answer a question during an interview. The singer was invited to Trending SA and looked tongue-tied when he tried to process Nina Hastie's question. South Africans are hysterical at the relatable interaction.

Sjava chokes during an interview

Sjava is being accused of allegedly not knowing English. An old interview of the singer resurfaced where he choked during his chat on Trending SA when they asked him what many online users believe is a simple question:

"What legacy are you going to leave behind?"

Unfortunately, the Amavaka singer's English bundles were depleted and he was unable to give Nina Hastie a response, asking her in isiZulu to explain her question:

"What's a legacy?"

Despite not being able to answer this particular question, Sjava is multi-lingual and has, on several occasions, flexed his ability to speak other languages including Spitori.

When asked for a comment by Briefly News, the Umama hitmaker evaded the questions.

Fans troll Sjava's interview

Some social media users shamelessly trolled Sjava for not being able to answer his interview question:

YemyemJr said:

"He didn't know!"

i_am_shumani responded:

"Zulu n*ggas!"

Meanwhile, a majority of online users are defending the Inhliziyo singer:

YNWA15 said:

"Legend le… why would you answer when you don’t understand the question? I love how Shaba approached this."

TaMos59534027 responded:

"I love it, yini ilegasi? Let her explain or say in a language he can understand."

Rathipa_Rampedi commented:

"That's how a person should respond, not answer as if they know!"

