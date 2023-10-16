A-Reece is expected to release his long-awaited album, Paradise 2 ( P2 ) this Saturday and has shared the project's tracklist ahead of its release

The rapper has been very consistent with keeping his style of rap and thus slammed other rappers for switching sides, on Bruce Wayne

Fans are celebrating Reece's latest release as they look forward to his upcoming album

A-Reece is gearing up to release his anticipated album, 'Paradise 2' and has dropped a new single and the project's tracklist ahead of release.

Source: Instagram

A-Reece is just days away from releasing his anticipated album, Paradise 2 (P2) on 21 October. Ahead of the release, Reece showed love to his fans and has now dropped a new single, Bruce Wayne along with his album's tracklist and cover art.

Slimes shared their thoughts on the latest release as they anticipate a heated project.

A-Reece reveals Paradise 2 tracklist and features

Ahead of releasing his anticipated album, Paradise 2, A-Reece has revealed the project's tracklist and features with names such as M.anifest, Blxckie, and Sjava:

Just days ahead of releasing 'Paradise 2', A-Reece has revealed the project's tracklist and guest features.

Source: Original

To keep fans excited over his upcoming project, A-Reece shared a new single, Bruce Wayne and this is what fans had to say about the track:

CityzensRsa said:

"Oh man, the production!"

alwaysdorro responded:

"The best rapper in Africa."

EffectedSA commented:

"A-REECE said we eating this year! 'Bruce wayne' - P2 OTW!"

A-Reece picks at fellow rappers

Bruce Wayne, also known by his alias Batman, inspired Reece's latest release. The rapper speaks about saving the rap game, i.e. Gotham after other emcees fled to Amapiano to save their careers.

"It was all bad, n*ggas ran, where did I go? N*ggas couldn't rap so they fled to the Yanos. N*ggas switching sides to survive is what I know."

He continued:

"N*ggas say they only love it when they dab, that's a hypocrite. Disrespect the culture for some clout and some dividends."

Rappers such as Cassper Nyovest jumped in and out of the Amapiano wave during its peak, whether it was to keep their careers active or just to show versatility. Nevertheless, Reece questioned these rapper's loyalty to the culture.

Former emcee Focalistic also spoke about quitting rap, saying it was pretentious.

A-Reece has been one of the few emcees who've stuck to rap and thus celebrates his authenticity, boasting that he preserved the dignity of SA hip hop alive during its most challenging times.

Nasty C and A-Reece claim African rap superiority

In a recent report, Briefly News shared Nasty C's bold declaration where he said that lyrically, he is the best rapper in Africa.

The Crazy Crazy rapper claimed that he has not met an emcee who's better than he is. All the while, fans and the media continuously pin him against A-Reece who too believes that he's the best in the continent.

Reece recently shook the table after posting a lyric from M.anifest's song, declaring that he's the best emcee in Africa.

