Rapper A-Reece penned a heartfelt message to his fans and supporters online

The rapper wrote on Twitter that he loves and appreciates his fans for supporting him throughout

A-Reece has been making headlines recently, as he is set to release his highly-anticipated album Paradise 2

A-Reece expressed his love for his fans online.

The talented rapper recently returned to the music game after being off the radar for quite some time. A-Reece went online to share how much he appreciates his fans for the immense support they have been giving him.

A-Reece pours his heart out to his fans

The Sebenza hitmaker has been making headlines recently as his highly anticipated national tour, The Reece Effect, kickstarted in September, with Durban being the first concert.

The rapper penned a heartfelt tweet to his fans on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A-Reece expressed his gratitude to his fans, and the rapper said he loves his fans so much and appreciates the support they have been giving him. He wrote:

"I just want my fans to know that I love them."

Check out the post below:

Fans responded to A-Reece's tweet online

Shortly after the rapper shared the tweet on social media, netizens flooded his comment section with their opinions and heartfelt responses. Check out some of the comments below:

@RealSihleIV wrote:

"A single would've been better than a tweet."

@TMorakenyane replied:

"Sure king."

@Lega_Tracks said:

"I'm a fan and and an investor. I'm happy for what I'm getting back."

@Candle_Kerese wrote:

"We love you 2 A-Reece. Bless us with P2 so summer can be covered plz."

@Tshegowmscott replied:

"One love King!!"

@Kylo_OX responded:

"We f*ckin love you too bro."

@Only_hopesambo wrote:

"slime love all the time."

A-Reece set to release Paradise 2

Fans and supporters of the rapper can't wait for A-Reece to drop his highly-anticipated album Paradise 2.

The Zimbali hitmaker's fans have been asking their fave to drop a follow-up album to Paradise. He has been promising to drop Paradise 2 for a minute now; hence, his fans went cray-cray when he shared that he's cooking something that will drop on 21 October 2023.

A-Reece and Jay Jody tease new music video

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that A-Reece and his brother Jay Jody took to social media to tease a new music video for their song, Indoor Interlude.

The joint took off their collaborative mixtape, Heaven Can Wait Vol 1. They dropped the dope hip-hop project in December 2021, reports Slikour On Life. Taking to Twitter, both the fan-fave and Jay Jody dropped a snippet of the music video.

