American R&B singer Usher attended an event in a usual ensemble for the BOF 500 Gala clad in a kilt

The show is held during the Paris Fashion Week and celebrates the new entrants and longstanding members of its community

Online fashion police were quick to spot the U Got It Bad hitmaker looking uncomfortable in a video taken from the red carpet

Usher was spotted wearing a skirt set by Louis Vuitton x Pharell at the BOF 2023 Gala. Images: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, Kristy Sparow/Getty Images, Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ABA

US-born superstar Usher Raymond shocked some people when he arrived in a kilt for the Business of Fashion (BOF) 2023 Gala during the Paris Fashion Week over the weekend.

Usher wears Louis Vuitton by Pharrell skirt set

Taking it to Twitter (now known as X), an online fashion publication, Outlander Magazine, posted a video of the Let It Burn hitmaker at the BOF 500 Gala looking uncomfortable in a Louis Vuitton skirt set designed by award-winning singer Pharell.

Check out his video below:

Social media reacts to Usher's Louis Vuitton skirt set

The singer's Louis Vuitton set caused an online fashion frenzy, with social media users debating the uncomfortable look on his face. These are some of the comments that came in:

@KelsiKash_ noticed:

"He looks uncomfortable."

@professor_peon gave a thumbs-down:

"It’s a no fam. Not a look for his physique. I’m sorry cute fit just not for him."

@Neal35J said:

"Like they made him wear it."

@ladidaix defended him:

"Usher’s been CRUSHING fashion week!"

@HinamiVT suggested:

"Oh the ritual, so that’s how he got Superbowl Halftime show lol."

@blackheart_dave commented:

"He looks like the lunch lady in that."

@Pleia_Ds said:

"I swear I thought he had curlers in for a sec."

@MonkeyBlood advised:

"Just because it costs a lot, don't mean it's fire."

@Healhaus asked:

"Why is he dressed like a GRANNY? Lol!"

Zakes Bantwini defends his 'Scottish Zulu Man' post

In more fashion stories on Briefly News, Grammy Award recipient Zakes Bantwini put a troll in his place after he was dragged for wearing a kilt during his Scotland trip.

The South African-born singer received a nod from most online spectators for his out-of-the-box attire, but one troll spewed homophobic insults at the Carolina hitmaker before he was called to order.

