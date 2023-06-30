Zakes Bantwini has lambasted a hater who dragged his Scottish outfit on a social media post

The 'Osama' hitmaker was dressed in a kilt and with matching pink socks, which did not sit well with some traditional peeps

A lot of fans gave the outfit some nods of approval, but trolls were loud using harsh and discriminatory words

Zakes Bantwini has dealt with a hater after he tried taking a jab at his 'Scottish Zulu Man' post. Images: @blaq_smith, @zakesbanwini.

Zakes Bantwini came back a hater guns blazing after his Tweet blew up with negativity.

Zakes McBantwini, the Scottish Zulu Man

The Best Global Performance Grammy Award winner was booked and busy, doing his music internationally when he found himself in the Highlands of Scotland on business as seen in this Instagram post:

The singer was enjoying his time with the Scots and he proudly tried on a pink kilt and socks and posted it on Twitter captioned as "Scottish Zulu Man":

The post received ungovernable responses which implied that the musician was gay, but Bantwini quickly and politely sorted them out:

@nqosh31pk ridiculed:

Aibo Zakes senaqhoka iyketi nina,nasi obabamkhulu bayaphensuka emathuneni

@p_sboh's had her fun:

"isketi pho"

@liindokuhlair4real laughed:

"Guys don't wear this thing that is not made for you "

Called to order

Zakes finally addressed one rude troll in isiZulu who asked him to delete the pictures to set an example to the rest TimesLIVE reported:

"Hey brother, don't deviate from my bad language, your language is racist. Traveling opens the mind and knowledge of foreign people. I'm rocking Scottish drip here. Educate yourself, my brother, don't embarass yourself internationally, wena wesilo."

The user has deleted his comment.

Zakhele Madida to release final Zakes Bantwini album

In a previous Briefly News report, the singer whose real name is Zakhele Madida said he was closing the curtain on his singing career.

Zakhele has been in the music industry for 20 years. He says he is not walking away from music but was recording his final singing album.

The music genius has dropped hits such as Osama, iMali, Juju, Wasting My Time and Bayethe, which received a Grammy Award in Los Angeles in February 2023.

