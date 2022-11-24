Zakes Bantwini has revealed that he is preparing to release his final album as a singer but is not calling it quits in the music industry

The Osama hitmaker shared that it's over for the Zakes Bantwini brand but he'll continue producing music for other artists as Zakhele Madida

Zakes has been in the music industry for the past 19 years and has collaborated with stars such as Black Coffee, Nomcebo Zikode and Nana Atta

Zakes Bantwini is pulling the plug on his singing career. The award-winning musician revealed that he's set to release his final album as a singer.

Zakhele Madida said he's releasing his final album as Zakes Bantwini. Image: @zakesbantwini

Source: Instagram

Zakes, real name Zakhele Madida, has been in the music industry for 19 years and says he's ready to walk way from the recording booth. The star made it clear that he's not retiring from the music industry but he's working on his last album as Zakes Bantwini.

"It's over for Zakes Bantwini," he told TshisaLIVE in a recent interview.

Zakes Bantwini shared that Zakhele Madida will continue producing music for other people. He shared that he wants to quit singing while he's still on top.

In 2021, Zakes bagged his first SAMA gong for his last album, Ghetto King. As a singer, Zakes has collaborated with stars such as Nomcebo Zikode, Kasango, Nana Atta, Karyendasoul and Black Coffee.

He has dropped hits such as Osama, iMali, Juju, Bayethe and Wasting My Time.

Zakes Bantwini celebrates his first Grammy nod

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zakes Bantwini took to social media to celebrate his historic Grammy nod. The star has been nominated at the prestigious international music awards for the first time in his career.

The Osama hitmaker bagged a nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category for his track with Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman titled Bayethe. The music producer be competing with Burna Boy's Last Last and Matt B & Eddy Kenzo's Gimme Love, among others.

The excited musician took to Twitter and praised God for being recognised for his work in the music industry. Bantwini captioned his post:

"I’ve just received my first Grammy nomination, God is the greatest."

