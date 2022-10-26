Zakes Bantwini gave a crowd in Amsterdam a taste of South Africa with his top-of-the-range performance

The music producer hit the stage with his award-winning song 'Osama', and the concertgoers chanted along

South African fans took to social media to praise Zakes for being consistent in the game and representing the country

Zakes Bantwini performs his hit songs at a concert in Amsterdam. Image: @zakesbantwini

Zakes Bantwini took to his Instagram to share a snippet of his performance in Amsterdam. The crowd was taken and singing along to his hit song Osama featuring Kosango.

The foreign crowd vibed to Zakes' music like they knew exactly what the lyrics meant, proving that music is a universal language.

South Africans were moved by his euphoric stage presence and his music's worldwide reach that they showed him love on social media for flying the country's flag high. Soon after, the DJ started trending, and Zakes was dubbed one of the greatest artists in SA.

The Afro-House song Osama was released in September 2021 and Zakes has been awarded Best Collaboration and Highest Airplay Awards at the South African Music Awards (SAMA) for the hit record.

Check out the Instagram video below:

Read some comments on Zakes' post:

@goldfishlive mentioned:

"You absolutely CRUSHED!!! South Africans in the house."

@carrim.eth posted:

"It still gives me goosebumps."

@_buthoe commented:

"Always does the most."

@preciouspgumede stated:

"King of music in SA."

@miss_nwa shared:

"I still love this song so much."

@duchessofwisbeach said:

"You smash it every time. "

@andre_w.p._ added:

"This audience needs much more of South African house vibe to feel or understand this amazing hit. I feel like the people should be insane and dancing much more."

@hooligan_gp wrote:

"This is beautiful."

