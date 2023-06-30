A video of a young man dancing at AKA's memorial service in the news has gained much traction online

The footage shows the gent trying to explain himself to his gogo who was unimpressed by the broadcast footage

Many people on social media found the angry granny's reaction amusing as they responded with banter

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

One South African granny did not take kindly to her grandson making the news on TV for dancing at AKA's memorial service.

A gogo was not impressed after seeing her grandson in the news. Image: @banzi.e /TikTok

Source: TikTok

Video shows young man dancing at AKA's memorial service in the news

A video posted on TikTok by @banzi.e shows the young man energetically dancing and singing to a popular Mzansi track during the broadcast memorial service of late Mzansi rapper, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, known professionally as AKA.

The footage made TV and @banzi.e's grandmother was not impressed. The young man shared that he had a lot of explaining to do to the old lady who is seen reprimanding him in the TikTok video. The gogo is even seen imitating some of his dance moves as seen on TV, as she explains her disappointment in him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the funny video below

AKA was among South Africa's best rappers. Besides rapping, he was a songwriter, music producer, and brilliant entrepreneur.

The artist wrote and released songs that have touching, insightful, sleek and smooth lyrics. AKA's first hits single was Victory Lap in 2010. But unfortunately, the news of his death after being shot outside a restaurant in the southeastern city of Durban shook his fans.

South Africans react to the funny TikTok video

Many peeps were amused by the stern granny's reaction toward her grandson's 15 minutes of fame. Many responded with banter and laughter.

Nomfundo Moh replied:

"Lol eey imkhuba yakho malume ."

Samu Mbata said:

"You really did celebrate the legend's life Banzi.... the service made me cry until I saw you,then I understood it was definitely a celebration ❤️."

fundiswa73 reacted:

"Ugogo ukubone kahle."

OtengMaketa wrote:

"You looked good the night before look at you the following morning ngathi all your life you had to fight black people ❤️."

BI Phakathi said:

"uGogo akayizwa le ."

thopikhene0 responded:

"You were all over Twitter, most people liked you Banzie ❤️."

Thanduxolo Buthelezi commented:

"Not granny mimicking your dance moves."

Nomtha Mdunge replied:

“Ubuphapha wenzani uphakamisa izandla emngcwabeni, niyasihlaza yazi”."

Mzansi melts over video of gogo getting Brutal Fruit out the fridge thinking it’s fruit juice for breakfast

In another story, Briefly News reported that one gogo almost drank a Brutal Fruit with her breakfast thinking it was a fancy fruit juice.

Video footage of the sweet granny figuring it out left hearts in puddles, and people cried laughing.

While smashing a Brutal Fruit for breakfast might be something you did in your early 20s when you were living your best summer vaycay life, it is not something you'd advise an older adult to do.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News