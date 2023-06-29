One man on TikTok left many viewers delighted with his content as he makes some hilarious video

This man was dubbed the ultimate influencer as his videos raked in lots of views with a Nivea product review

Many people were raving about the older man's personality as he made a video reviewing Nivea.

Many people were in stitches over an older man who is on his way to becoming an influencer. Online users thoroughly enjoyed one of his product review videos.

A TikTok video of this Limpopo man recommending Nivea was all the rave. Image: @warra565

The man's videos garnered thousands of likes. Many people commented that they were amused and influenced.

A man from Limpopo gets attention on TikTok for fun personality

@warra565 posted his thoughts on the Nivea lotion. This man reviewed some products and share a glowing rating. He also pronounced Nivea in his own way, and many thought his effort to influence it was hilarious. Watch the video below:

Mzansi entertained after seeing a man's TikTok review of Nivea

Online users are often thoroughly amused by funny content creators. This man's delivery and overall friendly vibe had people loving him.

King Violy wrote:

"Influencer warena makgowa!"

Dimpho | Student life added:

"Give this man a promo."

iam_Sharon Khensani joked:

"Tomorrow it will be out of stock bcoz of you makhowa."

LeBo laughed:

"Not me instantly recognising his voice."

Leesehlabela marvelled:

"His skin is actually looking good though."

Hergushed:

"I’ll never say Nivea the same again."

