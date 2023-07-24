A single mother of twins went viral on TikTok after posting a video accounting that she is looking for a stepfather for her kids

The gorgeous dame gave details into the kind of future her kids will have with their hopeful future dad and gave insight into the struggles of single motherhood

A survey showed that there are more single moms in rural areas than in urban areas and pointed out that there are more single mothers than fathers

A young woman is on the hunt for a dad for her kids.

Source: TikTok

A beautiful young mother of twins decided to hunt for a stepdad for her kids after her baby daddy left her.

She posted a hilarious video in which she was declaring her hunt for a stepdad for her children!

Woman announces desire for a stepdad on viral TikTok video

The young and beautiful Zulu woman from Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal's TikTok video was an instant hit and received over 1 million views.

In the video, the young woman, @mafungwase0217, holds her adorable little twins on each of her laps and declares that since her baby daddy left her hanging, she would look for another man to be her children's stepfather.

There are more single moms in villages than in towns, study reveals

This video is humorous on a serious issue plaguing the South African social context. According to the Social Research Foundation, a survey found more single mothers in rural areas than urban areas. It also revealed that about four in 10 South Africans grew up in single-parent homes. It further pointed out that single mothers face more parenting responsibilities than single fathers.

Watch the video here:

Men offer to be stepfathers in video comment sections

Men in the comments complimented her beauty and offered themselves as prospective stepfathers. Women praised how beautiful the kids were.

Senzoshange769 volunteered to be a stepdad to the adorable twin children.

"You and your children are so gorgeous. Look no further because I am right here."

Mcdonald_Ndabezitha also stepped up.

"How can you be looking for a stepfather when I am right here? You can't leave me alone."

Tshoki Zoey said:

"Literally out of topic, but those bunnies look so cute."

Malumekazi wakho added:

"From your mouth to God's ears, baby. You may be playing, but I pray you get a good man."

Phila commented:

"Well done on raising your kids alone. I know it's tough, but you're an amazing mommy."

Woman who prays for twins gets prayers answered

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a woman who prayed for twins two years ago had her prayers answered.

The woman posted on Twitter in 2021 that she wanted to give birth to twins. Her prayers were answered when she gave birth to beautiful twin children two years later.

Netizens congratulated her and prayed that she raised her children in a beautiful environment.

Source: Briefly News