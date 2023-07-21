A young woman currently working as an au pair in the US turned a hilarious post about her experiences into an informative offering for curious netizens seeking to become au pairs themselves

@thatgirlkimmi_'s comical video shed light on the contrast between her expectations and reality as an Au Pair, showing her washing dishes instead of taking care of kids

Her other TikTok videos reveal a close bond with her host family and challenge common stereotypes about the role

A young woman's funny post became a fact-finder for those who want to follow in her footsteps.

Source: TikTok

A young woman's hilarious post on her experiences as an Au Pair turned into her offering information to Netizens who wanted to know how to be an Au Pair.

In a humorous video, the woman joked about her expectations vs the reality of being an au pair.

A young woman jokes about struggles of being an Au Pair

The video was posted by @thatgirlkimmi_, an Au Pair living in the United States. The video shows her washing dishes when she is expected to care for the kids.

The video itself is a far cry from her actual experiences. A look through her TikTok account will reveal how close she has become with her host family. The videos also show how she challenges stereotypes held by people who only have horror stories to tell about their experiences. There are legal and safe methods of becoming an au pair, which in some countries is a well-paying job.

Watch @thatgirlkimmi_'s video here:

Netizens quizzed woman about how to be an au pair

Netizens were curious about how she became an au pair, and she responded helpfully.

Princesscaz1 asked if the pay was good.

@thatgirlkimmi replied:

"It honestly depends on the family you're with."

Lisa Nyathi added her opinion to the question.

"I left home thinking I'd be monied. What a joke."

Lesediramsley added:

"Imagine going all the way to America just to be a cleaner."

Ka MaCwazibe said she does the work for free.

"Girl, I do that daily here at home, and I ain't getting paid."

Madamkayrsa pointed out:

"Girl, you're better and safe there. There's nothing there."

Woman arrested for running a fake au pair agency

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a woman was arrested in Durban for running a phoney au pair agency.

The woman was arrested after a man paid over R13K to enrol his daughter in a German course.

The woman allegedly failed to do so, and the father opened a case at the Berea Police Station.

