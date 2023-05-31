A man on TikTok made a funny video on TikTok about how we would sound if he moved to Australia

The gent in the video was hilarious as he demonstrated how he would adjust in the foreign country

Many people thought it was funny as the man had other hilarious jokes going on in the viral video

A funny guy on TikTok went viral after putting on an accent. People were amused as the guy explained that he would never sound the same if he moved to Australia.

A man practised his Australian accent just in case he has to settle on the continent one day. Image

Source: TikTok

People thought that the man's video was a hoot. The clip got over 80,000 likes from an amused audience.

Man jokes about how he would sound after moving to Australia

TikTok creator @seeyardaseelvar made a video showing how well he can do the Australian accent. In the video, he mentioned some things he would enjoy doing, such as watching cricket, and he used Australian lingo to describe it.

Online users applaud comedian's Australian accent

Peeps love to see funny creators' videos. Many people commented that they were convinced that he was Australian when he switched his accent.

Tems demanded:

"TAKE THIS MAN TO AUSTRALIA!"

captainmoleman said:

"I'm not convinced he isn’t Australian putting on an African accent."

Mae.Mae added:

"Loving this, this is my type of humor."

Vashie complimented him:

"100 points for the accent."

Jaden added:

"Love the accent."

Source: Briefly News