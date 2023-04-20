A comedian on TikTok had people laughing after making a skit about what it like to go to a police station

People were amused as it showed a relatable scenario when it comes to reporting a crime in the country, and a SAPS officer spoke to Briefly News about how things should work

Others thought that the guy looked like Thabo Bester, a re-captured prisoner in the country

One guy had Mzansi peeps laughing. People were chuckling as they watched the guy act like a typical South African cop.

Online users were in tears over the video that got 40 000 likes. People in the comments could not help but makes jokes, and they noticed other details in the video.

Man impersonates SA policeman in funny video

A gent, @vafafrica on TikTok, joked about how a police officer handles attempts to open a case. In the video, he acted the way a cop would when someone tries to report a phone stolen at groove.

In the clip, the cop character is of no help as he complains about opening a case for something so small. Watch the video below:

How to report stolen phone according to Bloemfontein SAPS

Speaking to Briefly News, a SAPS representative based in Bloemfontein shared that first, you give a statement for their crime report. The officer said the police would need the phone's IMEI number, found in the phone's settings, and an ITC number, which proves that the cellphone was blacklisted. Find out how to get an ITC number for each network on the SAPS website.

The police should then take down your details and assign the docket to an investigative officer to interview you. He said:

"They should give you regular feedback from the investigating officer."

The Bloemfontein officer also clarified that SAPS is obligated to open a case no matter how small the crime is. He explained:

"Even if someone stole R1.50, it is your right to report it. We do not consider the value before opening a case."

Mzansi people amused by man's skit about SAPS

South Africans thought the video was hilarious. Peeps love TikTok comedians, and this one made a relatable skit. Several people flooded the comments to say the man resembled Thabo Bester.

dy38bdvzvgl5 commented:

"Hhayi wena Thabo Bester."

Vezandlebe commented:

"Thabo!"

lebogangledwaba97 commented:

"Bathong! Why Lebowakgomo?"

Sunshine commented:

"Thabo Bester? Is this really you?"

ldiva18 commented:

"We found the actor who will play Thabo Bester."

