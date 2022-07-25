A video of a young boy being surprised with a gift by a man believed to be his brother has been circulating online

The footage shows the child open the shoebox to find a new pair of soccer boots, which he receives joyfully

However, he soon cheekily asks his brother why he would buy him the gift without a soccer ball too

A little boy’s reaction to a surprise he was gifted left South African social media users laughing out loud.

Mzansi netizens couldn't help but laugh at a boy's reaction to being gifted a pair of soccer boots with no ball. Image: @jah_vinny_23/Twitter

Source: Twitter

A video posted by @jah_vinny_23 shows the young champ approaching the cameraman, who could likely be his big brother, handing him an Adidas shoebox.

The boy appears delighted at the surprise and opens it with excitement. He accepts the soccer boots with great joy and takes them out of the box as he tries them on while sporting an adorable smile.

After putting the shoes on, he asks the man why he bought him soccer boots and not a soccer ball as well. The boy proceeds to ask what he is supposed to kick with his new boots. “Am I supposed to kick rocks?” he asks bluntly, leaving the man amused and baffled before he runs off to play.

Mzansi netizens responded with laughs and banter to the Twitter post:

@Karabo__More commented:

“My favourite learner, I love this kid.”

@RealMbombo responded:

“Umfana is asking pertinent questions.”

@MrDitsi said:

“That 'Hai wena!' Had a silent Tsek at the end.”

@NitaKujinga wrote:

“He was out of words and the little one caught him off-guard.”

@Cellular_jnr reacted:

“Lol mara he's right hey, what must he kick now because soccer boots come with a soccer ball.”

