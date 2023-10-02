Beyoncé has released a trailer for her upcoming concert film based on her 2023 Renaissance World Tour

The US superstar talks about how performing makes her feel as stunning visuals from the tour are shown in the video

The trailer got fans across the world excited, especially those who could not attend her sold-out concerts

Beyoncé has dropped a full trailer for her upcoming concert film based on the 2023 Renaissance World Tour. The film to be released on 1 December 2023 is titled Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce.

Beyoncé announce concert film

In the trailer, Beyoncé expresses how performing makes her feel free, emphasising her goal to create a judgment-free space for everyone. She shared the video on her Instagram account with a caption from her song All Up in Your Mind.

"Be careful what you ask for, ‘cause I just might comply."

Beyoncé spotted with Blue Ivy and Jay-Z

The film seems like a family affair as the clip gives a glimpse of Beyoncé’s eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter rehearsing with her and a sneak peek of her twins, Rumi and Sir. The singer’s husband Jay-Z is also seen and heard in a voiceover.

See the trailer below:

Excitement spreads among Beyhive

The trailer sparked excitement among Beyoncé's fans, known as the Beyhive, on social media. They are eagerly anticipating to watch the concert on the big screen.

See some comments from SA celebrities and fans below:

@thickleeyonce stated:

"You know it’s real when she has a caption."

@shudufhadzomusida wrote:

"Speechless."

@lasizwe said:

"We even got an IG caption. it’s definitely ON like how the mic was ON!"

@lorensharice asked:

"Does anyone feel a strong Michael Jacksonish urge to cry?"

@letetecia commented:

"Atp just take all our money. This is probably why aliens were popping up down here too. "

@dancingcircuitry posted:

"We are wearing concert fits to the theater? "

@iamjerricaricard shared:

"I’m so glad I was able to experience this in person! Thank you, Beyoncé for serving us for 2.5 decades."

@iamlatavia added:

"What a time to be alive! You never disappoint.✨"

