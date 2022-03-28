Blue Ivy Carter may have successfully dethroned her famous mother as the queen of live performances

The 10-year-old budding star left social media buzzing following her cameo appearance during Beyoncé's Oscar performance

Beyoncé paid homage to both Venus and Serena Williams by performing her Oscar-nominated song Be Alive at a tennis court in Compton

Beyoncé and rapper Jay-Z's 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter stole the show during her Oscar performance. Blue Ivy made a cameo during the Grammy Award-winning star's opening act at the Oscar awards.

Blue Ivy has the internet buzzing following her cameo appearance during mom Beyoncé's performance at the Oscar Awards. Image: Getty Images

Queen Bey was joined by a troupe of backup dancers as she performed her Oscar-nominated hit Be Alive. The song is from the Venus and Serena Williams inspired biopic, King Richard.

According to Harper's Bazaar, the BeyHive was quick to spot Blue Ivy among the sea of Beyoncé's backup dancers. The publication adds that the 10-year-old Grammy Award winner looked like the super she is in a tennis green outfit and narrow shades.

Mirror reports that fans flooded Twitter to express their delight over the iconic mother and daughter duo.

@TheTitanBaddie said:

"Blue Ivy is already dancing at the Oscars while ur rhythmless faves couldn't 1.2 steps without twisting an ankle. I know y'all are embarrassed."

@__Onixivy_ commented:

"10-year-old Blue Ivy, standing in front of her mother Beyoncé, performing at the Oscars. she really is the next SUPREME!"

