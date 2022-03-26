Somizi Mhlongo shared how he met a number of celebrities while taking part in a TikTok challenge and ended up making everyone cry

He shared an intimate memory he had of when he met Beyoncé at a concert and she even gave him a kiss on his cheek

It was at the same time that Nelson Mandela was ill before his passing, she asked the crowd to give the iconic statesman a moment of silence

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Somizi Mhlongo took part in a TikTok challenge in which five celebrities are listed on the screen and fans have to guess which one he has not met.

His list contained Will Smith, Oprah, Trevor Noah, Beyoncé and Chalize Theron. Fans shared their answers in the comment section, with a lot of people saying that Charlize was the celeb he has never met.

Somizi had a once in a lifetime experience with Beyoncé that he shared with his fans. Photo credit: Somizi

Source: Instagram

Somizi shared the intimate moment he met Beyoncé, she even gave him a kiss on his cheek at a concert and asked for a moment so silence for Nelson Mandela who was ill at the time.

Some of them listed the celebs he has met and where.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

_michael_press:

"Maria Carey , Beyoncé , Somizi , Chris brown and Oprah at the Globe Citizen, Pharrel William, Usher."

Somizi promised to reveal the answer to his riddle the next day and true to his word he shared another video detailing where and when he met four of the five celebrities.

It turns out that out of the five celebs, Charlize Theron is the one he has not yet met. Some people were surprised, while others had their suspicions confirmed.

This is what Mznasi had to say about Somizi's revealtion

pretty_perseverance:

"OMG that was my last option.. Mara I was so sure sturuu Beyoncé "

simphiwe_ndlaz:

"The Beyoncé story is the one ❤️❤️❤️"

reba_b1:

"Am I the only one who felt like I'm actually in the same room as you just watching this video??? It's like o bua lenna straight and no one else... "

Customer service: Somizi humbles himself, gets his hands on his patron's feet

Earlier, Briefly News reported that it is not every day that a millionaire helps you try on a new shoe. Somizi Mhlongo is a great businessman and a humble man who knows how to treat his customers. Whenever he launches a new product or makes an appearance at a shoe store he is very hands-on with his customers.

One of his latest posts on Instagram shows the celebrity helping a potential customer try on a pair of his shoes. He carefully fits the shoe and expertly ties the lace in a fashionable knot.

He also revealed in the video that he would be launching a children's range of his famous Bathu shoe range called Somizi.

Source: Briefly News