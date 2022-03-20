Customer Service: Somizi Humbles Himself, Gets His Hands on His Patron’s Feet, Makes Big Announcement
- Somizi is a humble human being who knows how to win the hearts and minds of his customers so they become lifelong fans
- He shared a video on his Instagram page of him helping a fan try on a pair of shoes and revealed that his footwear range is expanding
- The celebrity revealed that he is launching a children's range of his famous Bathu shoes and fans are excited
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
It is not every day that a millionaire helps you try on a new shoe. Somizi Mhlongo is a great businessman and a humble man who knows how to treat his customers. Whenever he launches a new product or makes an appearance at a shoe store he is very hands-on with his customers.
One of his latest posts on Instagram shows the celebrity helping a potential customer try on a pair of his shoes. He carefully fits the shoe and expertly ties the lace in a fashionable knot.
Somizi shares touching advice to jobseekers after losing out on a major gig: "God will always pull u through"
He also revealed in the video that he would be launching a children's range of his famous Bathu shoe range called Somizi.
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
Social media users took to the comment section to share their reactions to the video
zusakhesiqiti:
"Idlozi lakho Somizi alilali I love you man yhuuuu you are very kind."
sindi_babe01:
"The love you have for people."
zeeluv10:
"I'm noticing how you like to involve kids in your work lately, it's beautiful to watch. Says a lot about your character ❤️."
minnincube:
"Imagine Somizi helping you try your shoe on."
setholedineo:
"My little brother had same, he loved them so much that we even had to bury him together with them. Same colouris , you do not carry yourself like a typical celebrity l wish they can learn from you and Lerato . Ma bethi “ ezinkulu “ basho nina you gel well with random people Somizi umoya wakho ngathi kungahlala kukwandela every time ."
boboe_mbalie:
"The reason you keep prospering is, you do not carry yourself like a typical celebrity l wish they can learn from you and Lerato . Ma bethi “ ezinkulu “ basho nina you gel well with random people Somizi umoya wakho ngathi kungahlala kukwandela every time ."
"We move": Somizi shares advice to jobseekers after loosing out on major gig
Earlier, Briefly News reported that Idols SA judge Somizi got candid about losing a big gig. The star posted a short clip on his Instagram page teaching his fans about gratitude.
The star said people must be grateful and trust God even if they are going through a difficult phase in life. In the video, the media personality said:
"I was feeling sad because I had lost out on a one year contract with an establishment. It was beyond my control because my phone was hacked and they were trying to get a hold of me."
Source: Briefly News