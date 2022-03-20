Global site navigation

Customer Service: Somizi Humbles Himself, Gets His Hands on His Patron’s Feet, Makes Big Announcement
Customer Service: Somizi Humbles Himself, Gets His Hands on His Patron’s Feet, Makes Big Announcement

by  Stefan Mack
  • Somizi is a humble human being who knows how to win the hearts and minds of his customers so they become lifelong fans
  • He shared a video on his Instagram page of him helping a fan try on a pair of shoes and revealed that his footwear range is expanding
  • The celebrity revealed that he is launching a children's range of his famous Bathu shoes and fans are excited

It is not every day that a millionaire helps you try on a new shoe. Somizi Mhlongo is a great businessman and a humble man who knows how to treat his customers. Whenever he launches a new product or makes an appearance at a shoe store he is very hands-on with his customers.

One of his latest posts on Instagram shows the celebrity helping a potential customer try on a pair of his shoes. He carefully fits the shoe and expertly ties the lace in a fashionable knot.

Somizi, Celebrity, Bathu Shoes, Social Media, Instagram, Reactions, Video
Somizi humbled himself, like usual and helped a customer, who will probably become a lifelong fan. Photo credit: somizi
Source: Instagram

He also revealed in the video that he would be launching a children's range of his famous Bathu shoe range called Somizi.

Social media users took to the comment section to share their reactions to the video

zusakhesiqiti:

"Idlozi lakho Somizi alilali I love you man yhuuuu you are very kind."

sindi_babe01:

"The love you have for people."

zeeluv10:

"I'm noticing how you like to involve kids in your work lately, it's beautiful to watch. Says a lot about your character ❤️."

minnincube:

"Imagine Somizi helping you try your shoe on."

setholedineo:

"My little brother had same, he loved them so much that we even had to bury him together with them. Same colouris , you do not carry yourself like a typical celebrity l wish they can learn from you and Lerato . Ma bethi “ ezinkulu “ basho nina you gel well with random people Somizi umoya wakho ngathi kungahlala kukwandela every time ."

boboe_mbalie:

"The reason you keep prospering is, you do not carry yourself like a typical celebrity l wish they can learn from you and Lerato . Ma bethi “ ezinkulu “ basho nina you gel well with random people Somizi umoya wakho ngathi kungahlala kukwandela every time ."

"We move": Somizi shares advice to jobseekers after loosing out on major gig

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Idols SA judge Somizi got candid about losing a big gig. The star posted a short clip on his Instagram page teaching his fans about gratitude.

The star said people must be grateful and trust God even if they are going through a difficult phase in life. In the video, the media personality said:

"I was feeling sad because I had lost out on a one year contract with an establishment. It was beyond my control because my phone was hacked and they were trying to get a hold of me."

