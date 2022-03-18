Living the Dream with Somizi star Somizi Mhlongo has been dropping pearls of wisdom on his timeline lately

The media personality took to Instagram to get candid about how he lost out on a big job opportunity because his phone had been hacked

He also gave hope to those who have faced hurdles in life, saying they need to trust in God because he is in control

Idols SA judge Somizi got candid about losing a big gig. The star posted a short clip on his Instagram page teaching his fans about gratitude.

Somizi shares a message of hope to jobseekers after losing a one year contract. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

The star said people must be grateful and trust God even if they are going through a difficult phase in life. In the video, the media personality said:

"I was feeling sad because I had lost out on a one year contract with an establishment. It was beyond my control because my phone was hacked and they were trying to get a hold of me."

He then added that his spirit tapped in while he felt sorry for himself, and he realised that God was in control of his life and more opportunities would come.

"I got the bigger picture, I am where I am because I am aligned, I am designed, I am placed by God."

Fans took to the comments section to agree with Somizi's message. Many resonated with what he was saying.

@redman_matshaba wrote:

"I felt your caption."

@_pooly__ noted:

"Thank you, really needed to hear this."

@samkelemamkwayi added:

"I love you this message is so Profound."

@smozamo said:

"Yhoooooo this happened to me in 2019, still feels like yesterday. I still don't understand how and why. It really hurts so bad. Thank you for these words of wisdom @somizi , you are God sent❤️."

