A young man who's delighted after completing his Master's degree has shared the incredible news on social media

The recent graduate says he is one step closer to obtaining a PhD following the wonderful news and thanked God for the blessings

Social media has been abuzz with South Africans sharing congratulation messages and praise after hearing the wonderful news

A young South African has proven that dreams can come true. Khangelani Dziba took to social media to share that he officially passed his Master’s degree while qualifying to complete his PhD as well.

The Vega School IIE graduate shared his delight with his Twitter followers and South Africans are loving it. Despite the tremendous accomplishment, Khangelani remains humble and attributes his success to God.

A South African man has inspired many after obtaining his Master's degree on the way to getting his PhD. Image: Twitter/@KhangelaniDziba

Source: Twitter

The tweet gained over 15 000 likes and hundreds of comments since the post was shared on Thursday morning, 17 March. The delighted graduate shared on social media:

“It’s official, I passed my Master's degree. Not just did I pass, I qualify for a PhD too. God nooKhokho bam have been good to me."

Social media reacts to the incredible news

@Monare_Matema said:

“Friend, I cannot even begin to express how super proud of you I am…. I know how hard you have worked this! This is soooo major... Congratulations.”

@mssmkhize1_s said:

"Indeed, hard work pays, congratulations."

@LewisRikhotso also commented:

"Words cannot describe how I really feel, congratulations! Super proud of you."

@ConnieKgatlhe added:

"And your hard work paid off! Congratulations, and all the best for the future."

Meet Dr Ndhlovu, the young Limpopo doctor who came out on top after odds were stacked against her

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on another inspirational achiever. When Dr Nikiwe Ndhlovu chose medicine as her career path while still in high school, little did she know she would one day be living that dream.

Dr Ndhlovu was recently appointed as a medical intern and she will be responsible for assisting the people of Mankweng and Polokwane in terms of healthcare services. She said:

"Anyone who is interested in a career in the medical field should know understand that it is not all glitz and glamour. The is a lot of hard work and one has to constantly work long hours. You need to be emotionally prepared."

The young doctor comes from humble beginnings and she had to rise from the ashes of uncertainty. Her determination was eventually rewarded when she bagged a place in a medical programme.

Source: Briefly News