Dr Nikiwe Ndhlovu's dream of becoming a doctor became a reality when she was chosen to study medicine in Cuba

The dream turned sour after she revealed the troubles she went through during her time in Cuba through a Facebook post that went viral

Dr Ndhlovu managed to complete her studies at Sefako Makgato Health Sciences University and is now an intern doctor

By Llyod Dlongolo - Freelance Journalist

When Dr Nikiwe Ndhlovu chose medicine as her career path while still in high school, little did she know she would one day be living that dream.

Dr Ndhlovu was recently appointed as a medical intern and she will be responsible for assisting the people of Mankweng and Polokwane in terms of healthcare services.

"Anyone who is interested in a career in the medical field should know understand that it is not all glitz and glamour. The is a lot of hard work and one has to constantly work long hours. You need to be emotionally prepared," she said.

The young doctor comes from humble beginnings and she had to rise from the ashes of uncertainty. Her determination was eventually rewarded when she bagged a place in a medical programme.

Dr Nikiwe Ndhlovu's battle to crush it in the medical field is truly inspiring. Image: Supplied

Originally from Rustenburg, Dr Ndhlovu went to study medicine in Cuba courtesy of the Nelson Mandela, Fidel Castro (NMFC) medical programme.

The NMFC programme was established by presidents Nelson Mandela and Fidel Castro in 1996 as part of the various bilateral agreements between South Africa and Cuba. It was instigated as a platform for addressing the shortage of medical doctors in rural South Africa.

While being in Cuba meant that she was marching towards her dreams, Dr Ndhlovu endured some heartening moments:

"Studying in Cuba had its own challenges. The transition was difficult. The thought of the impact I would make as a doctor back home is what kept me going. My family was also a pillar of strength and I constantly communicated with them."

In a hearty Facebook post that went viral in 2020, she alluded to how some things simply were not fulfilling.

"The NMFC is the most disrespected and disregarded international scholarship in the world. The things we go through... Even during this pandemic, our own government couldn't even supply us with proper essentials knowing how bad the situation has become," she said.

That post left many people questioning the welfare of South African students abroad.

After three gruesome years in Cuba, Dr Ndhlovu went on to complete her studies at the Sefako Makgato Health Sciences University.

She was recently appointed as a medical intern in Mankweng, Limpopo. She is one 524 doctors who were appointed by the Department of Health at various institutions. Speaking about her patients, Dr Ndhlovu said:

"I want my patients to see me as a person first and then as a kind doctor. The language barrier has been my main challenge. I am originally from Rustenburg and Tswana is my first language. I am slowly adjusting with the help of my colleagues."

Dr Ndhlovu concluded by advising those who would like to become doctors to start off by shadowing a doctor to have a clearer understanding of the profession.

