University of Cape Town Electrical Engineering student Kai Goodall has come up with an innovation that could solve loadshedding washing woes

Goodall invented the Pedal and Spin washing machine that works on foot pedals and does not need any electricity to keep it running

The student earned a global prize for his concept and for his Master's thesis, he is working on a self-driving solar-powered car

By Farai Diza - Freelance Journalist

Loadshedding affects many critical avenues of the economy. When the turbines are refusing to turn at various power stations across South Africa, there is a need to adjust. That notion has inspired an innovative University of Cape Town Electrical Engineering student to come up with the technology of the future.

Kai Goodall has come up with a unique innovation that earned him a global prize for his concept of a pedal-powered washing machine.

This Master's student invented a pedal-powered washing machine that will soon be donated to disadvantaged communities. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

" 'Pedal and Spin' is a washing machine that has foot pedals which rotate easily using a combination of the principle of a treadle and a pedal system," said Goodall.

Coming up with the concept had challenges. Firstly, Goodall had to work on improving the ergonomics of a washing machine that is operated from a seating position.

"Even though the power is generated on the treadle system, stronger leg muscles also contribute," he said.

The innovative Goodall added that the pedal-powered washing machine would be a hit in low-income and displaced communities. The machines are being manufactured for free distribution to the above-mentioned communities.

"Many disadvantaged people are unable to own washing machines due to several factors. Cost happens to be the biggest reason for them all. Pedal and Spin units will be donated," he said.

Goodall is currently a Master's degree student and coming up with the purely mechanical machine is something he perceives as an added bonus towards his engineering career:

"When you come up with an innovation that gets recognised globally then you know you are on the right track. This is a big milestone in my engineering career. It is something I will forever cherish."

He mostly credits his UCT supervisor Dr David Oyedokun as an instrumental figure behind this worthy unit. Dr Oyedokun is also the chair of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers SA.

Goodall hopes that his innovation can propel him to sustained manufacturing. It comes at a time when sustainability has left many organisations and individuals going green. Goodall is a born engineer who uses mechanics as an antenna for the opportunity.

"My reason for choosing engineering is to solve social problems through innovative ideas," he said.

He is already mastering his next innovation. He is designing and building an educational self-driving solar-powered car.

Source: Briefly News