A pet monkey named Milo has become an internet sensation after his owner filmed the capuchin under the bonnet of his Toyota

The five-year-old Milo lives in Durbanville, Cape Town and has been part of Adriaan Pieterse's family just after he was born

Milo has no problem picking up a spanner and his grease under his nails if it means getting Pieterse's Toyota serviced just that little bit quicker

Another monkey in the United States was filmed while working on a classic car in California, in that clip the monkey also has a spanner and is working directly on the V8 engine

Working on a car can be therapeutic for many people but is also stressful if the problem means that the vehicle isn't in working condition. However, for two monkeys that were filmed by their owners 'servicing' their cars, it seems to be enjoyable.

Two separate clips of monkeys sporting spanners and attempting to tighten bolts in the engine bay have gone viral on social media. Some commented that the monkeys look cute while another said jokingly that they are getting better than humans.

These two monkeys enjoy working on cars it seems as videos of them went viral. Image: YouTube

A five-year-old monkey named Milo has become an internet sensation after he was filmed 'servicing' his owner's Toyota, the Daily Voice reports.

Milo's owner is Adriaan Pieterse from Durbanville and says he rescued the little monkey from Gauteng. On one occasion Pieterse took Milo along to the garage for his Toyota to be serviced and the monkey surprisingly took the spanner and replicated what the mechanic was doing. Milo got onto the engine bay and picked up a spanner, the clip was quite hilarious.

Adriaan said:

“He loves doing what I do or what he sees others doing."

The second clip of a monkey working on a car at a classic car company called Sacramento Fabrication based in Yuba, California in the United States, Viral Hog reports.

The large monkey, named Twitch, is filmed fiddling with the orange-coloured classic car's V8 engine and looks very serious with a spanner in hand.

Twitch shows great interest in the crank and does his very best to 'work' on the engine, it would've been hilarious if he managed to fire up the engine while messing about.

Daza SC said:

"I bet he charged you peanuts for that service"

Randall Kranick said:

"Still a better mechanic than my uncle Rob"

Yolande Petersen said:

"Where can I find one of those lol?"

Lisa Condon said:

"Getting better than humans"

Najmus-Sahar Sonday said:

"He's to cute "

Shane Geldenhuys said:

"I want one"

