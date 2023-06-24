One woman was terrified of her dog, which looked like it was in a bad mood as it bore down on her

A video shows a large pit bull glaring at its owner, who didn't know what to do as she tried to get it to calm down

Online users saw the dog's behaviour as a red flag, and Briefly News spoke to SADTC (S.A. Dog Training College & Kennels) about handling dogs

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A woman who owns a pit bull seemed very frightened. In a viral TikTok video, the woman can be seen cowering from the dangerous dog.

A TikTok video shows a pit bull threatening its owner, and many were scared. Image: @sanjayfavour

Source: TikTok

The scary video showing the notorious hound got well over 20 000 likes. Many people commented with their opinions about how the dog was acting.

Pit bull goes TikTok viral due to aggressive behaviour

@sanjayfavour posted featuring a woman struggling to handle a hostile pit bull. The clip shows the dog growling, looking ready to attack. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

TikTok viewers express concern over dog's behaviour

People are often curious to see videos of vicious dogs. This video was especially scary, as viewers noticed that the owner lacked expertise in handling dogs.

Speaking to Briefly News, SADTC emphasised that aggressive dogs should be handled by experts and no dogs should ever be encouraged to bite, even during playtime:

Dogs should never be teased or tested unless it is by an experienced instructor/behaviourist! No force or cruel methods should be used either. We train many pit bulls, and they are stunning animals. It is the fault of the breeder/owner/handler when bites take place. "

Here is what netizens had to say about the dog:

bonjovi fan commented:

"Call Cesar Millan immediately."

Ranjit Mendhir added:

"The growl was not a good sign. Nearly attacked the owner. Rottweilers are common for this, but pit bulls rarely behave like this."

Justincase0606 commented:

"Better not having a dog as a pet at all."

Nina wondered:

"They said don't show your fear...but how can I not be scared of that though."

Alaska declared:

"That is a disaster waiting to happen too aggressive."

Man with pit bull throws hands after dog stopped him from dancing up a storm

Briefly News previously reported that a video went viral after people saw a man and his pitbull go at it. The dog breed is known for being dangerous, but this video showed the dog behaving like any other.

The video was hilarious as it combined dance and a cute dog. The funny video was a viral hit and got over 500 000 likes.

A creator, @bbyquan3, was trying to film a TikTok dance video when his pit bull got involved. In the video, the dog can be seen jumping and growling to distract the owner, who ended up in a funny tussle with the hound.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News