Social media user Kevin Mclennan shared a hilarious clip on TikTok of a person travelling down a road on a sled

Mclennan expressed that South Africans definitely are creative before the camera switched to the individual

South African social media users were living for the post and shared similar experiences in the comments section

Online content creator Kevin Mclennan took to TikTok to share the creativity that often stems from South Africans. The video starts with Mclennan seated in his car before his camera switches to reveal a man zooming down a road on something that looked like a sled.

The individual that Mclennan captured on video managed to steer his homemade vehicle around a steep bend without a worry for the passing traffic. The clip was narrated by Mclennan who jokingly added that the person was 'doing 70 in a 60 zone'.

South Africans were living for the hilarious yet relatable clip with some of them sharing similar stories in the comments section.

This creative way to move around on the road has social media users questioning their lives. Image: @kevinmclennanza / TikTok

Source: UGC

Watch the clip below:

Peeps are living for the guy on the sled

@Amanda Dlamini said:

"I swear I don't want to be anywhere else."

@Piercey shared:

"I saw the same thing yesterday on the exact same road."

@Bohemian Pineapple wrote:

"The way petrol is set up I'm about to join in."

@user6161417888299 commented:

"True! We'll make a plan with what we have here and now."

@Carina Angel Frade believes:

"We deserve the most creative award, honestly."

@Jimmy_Jeffery responded with:

"South African bobsledding."

@sharondutoit2 added:

"That is brilliant."

