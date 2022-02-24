A viral clip showing a wrecked Hyundai SUV 'driving' down a road has confused many social media users

In the video, it seems as though the car is wobbling its way down a road but upon further inspection, a vehicle in front of it can be seen

It seems the damaged car was probably being towed by a vehicle in front of it but the lack of information has resulted in some funny responses

A video of a wrecked car that is still 'driving' has gone viral on social media. The clip was posted on Instagram by @suv.is.lion and cyber citizens are in absolute disbelief. Another vehicle, which could be towing it, can be seen in front of the wrecked vehicle.

Although it is quite difficult to spot the vehicle in front of the wrecked SUV it does make sense that it is being towed rather than wobbling on the road. The clip has gained tons of views and responses from social media users who believe it is being driven.

The car is missing its back bumper, rear window, its left back light and the portions above the tyres are also gone.

A video showing this car wobbling down a road has created an array of responses from netizens. Image: @suv.is.lion

Source: Instagram

Take a look at the viral clip below:

Netizens show off their comedic side

@dakshpawaskar said:

"Dancing car on another level."

@juliandiedlol wrote:

"This is what I mean when I say I’m functioning."

@theecarlitosway commented:

"Now that’s a lowrider."

@emilyisabellawilsonx shared:

"Russian Roulette on wheels."

@storymood_remaja added:

"Car zombie."

Woman’s ‘short cut’ sees her crash her new whip outside car dealership, Mzansi left with questions

In more peculiar car-related news, Briefly News previously reported that Saffas were left astonished and confused after learning about a woman who crashed her brand new car minutes after collecting it from the dealership.

Photos of the incident were shared by the South Africa Daily page on Facebook along with photos of the damaged white Volkswagen Polo hanging over the steep bank of a parking lot. Judging by the images, it appears the female driver drove into the fence which secured the parking bay.

The viral Facebook post has concerned many who, obviously, made jokes about Polo drivers in South Africa. The caption on the post read:

“She was driving out of the dealership, having taken delivery of her brand new car. Long story short, an idea occurred to take a shortcut."

