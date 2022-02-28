Snake rescuer Nick Evans released a hatchling Mozambique spitting cobra into a natural area just before the weekend

The little one was discovered by a Westville homeowner in his kitchen before he placed a plastic microwave cover over it

Evans shared the details of the rescue on his Facebook page and South Africans were both pleased and concerned

Nick Evans, KwaZulu-Natal's snake rescuer, shared details around the release of a hatchling Mozambique Spitting Cobra, that took place just before the weekend. The post, which was uploaded onto his Facebook page, revealed that a homeowner in Westville spotted the snake in his kitchen.

Concerned for the safety of the snake, the homeowner quickly covered the little one with a plastic cover. The cheeky little cobra did not seem to like its new enclosure and ferociously spat its venom at the cover. The snake was soon collected by Evans who released the snake appropriately.

The post stirred up a few mixed feelings from South Africans. A few comments came from those who were appreciative of Evans' work and other comments from Saffas were filled with concern about where the siblings of the cobra were.

A smart homeowner in KZN trapped a Mozambique spitting cobra in a plastic cover while waiting for Nick Evans. Image: Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer / Facebook and Alta Oosthuizen / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Although many netizens were curious about the hatchling's parents and siblings, Evans explained in the comments that the mother lays her eggs and leaves. The hatchlings disperse as soon as they're out of their eggs.

Take a look at Evans' post below:

South Africans share appreciation and concern

Val Tweedie said:

"Oh wow, Nick I thought that was quite a clever idea. I understand now how it could be dangerous. Another young snake was saved."

Kari Seena shared:

"Don't you think it's dangerous to release these dangerous snakes back in the wild? To be honest, after you started releasing them we are hearing off them more often, black and green mambas are so common nowadays..."

Jim Pir asked:

"If it was a hatchling, wouldn’t there be other hatchlings in the area???"

Lisa Vitagliano responded with:

"That is what I would do. just call someone to remove it and keep it safely confined until they get there."

Hwa Shi-Hsia commented:

"Creative use of a microwave cover!"

Rishan Gobind added:

"But where's its siblings and parents?"

