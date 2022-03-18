A young Nigerian man, Adebisi Micheal, has asked Davido to support his football viewing centre with R36 000

Adebisi's plea was in response to the musician's tweet about supporting 20 businesses with R720 000

Many Nigerians who were moved by the man's commitment despite his physical disability said they would support him in their little ways

Davido has been trending on social media and like most times, it is for his kindness. Days ago, the musician said he will be giving out R720k to 20 Nigerians who have business ideas as a way to help them in the present harsh economic reality.

While many have been pitching their businesses and some begging outrightly in his comment section, a young physically challenged man, , got people's attention with how the money would help his business if he is given.

Many people donated to the physically challenged man to show him support. Photo source: @Mikedeyforyou, Instagram/@davido

R36k will do a lot for my business

Quoting Davido's earlier tweet, Adebisi shared photos of the viewing centre he is running, which he started two months ago.

He revealed that because he had just a TV, a stabiliser, and a small generator, he can only screen just a match at a time. If he ever gets the giveaway, he said it would help him to replace his faulty generator, add more TV sets, a UPS, and a fan.

He shared photos of the items he needs for his business urgently.

See his post below:

At the time of writing this report, his post has generated over 10,000 likes with thousands of quoted replies.

People show support

Briefly News compiled some of them below:

@OlamiOlami007 said:

"If @Davido didn't pick u, which I hope he wil pick u I wil support with standing fan...."

@AndersonDozie said:

"This guy go win. Nigerians Sabi play emotional game.

@RayoKasali replied:

"You should have stopped at the first sentence. That second one does not represent you well."

@yomi_dairo1 said:

"Bro i dont have millions like @davido but pls drop your acct number in the thread. I have 3k i can dash you. Sorry its too small but that’s all i can afford."

@iamemaney said:

"Where is your location, I would like to support you with a UK used 42" plasma TV, I deal on tokunbo product. Hope you wouldn't mind?"

Adebisi replied:

"Thanks boss am in ilesa, osun state. I don't mind sir."

