A-Reece has taken to social media to hint at his album's countdown and scores of his fans went wild on his comment section

The rapper has been promising to drop Paradise 2 for a minute and many of his stans believe he'll finally drop the project in 10 weeks time

In some of his recent lyrics, the Zimbali hitmaker says he's going to prove to his naysayers that's he's still running the game on 21 October

A-Reece has taken to his timeline to hint a new album and his fans are here for it. The rapper's stans went wild when he teased that there's only 10 weeks left until he drops his new project.

A-Reece's fans think he'll drop 'Paradise 2' in ten weeks' time. Image: @theboydoingthings

Source: Instagram

The Zimbali hitmaker's fans have been asking their fave to drop a follow-up album to Paradise. He has been promising to drop Paradise 2 for a minute now hence his fans went cray-cray when he shared that he's cooking something that will drop on 21 October.

In the lyrics of one of his songs, A-Reece promises to prove to his naysayers that he's still the best in the game on 21 October.

Hip-hop heads took to his comment section on Twitter to share ask their fave if Paradise 2 is dropping in 10 weeks.

@Note_DaLunie commented:

"It's probably the launch of his Record Label RCR. If you check out the interview, he said his about to launch his Record Label."

@CaptainButhele1 wrote:

"Left for you to drop Paradise 2?"

@AreeceMyFav said:

"October 21 - it's either A-Reece is dropping a joint project with Joey Fatts prod by black metaphor OR another EP prod by black metaphor OR he is officially launching his record label (RCR). I don't think we getting Paradise 2 this year."

@makamu_ndzalama commented:

"This man will drop Paradise 2 when it’s high time to save his career."

@UnathiPrettyboi wrote:

"Till Paradise 2?"

@BlxckSwiss_ said:

"Till October 21st, Paradise 2. Confirmed!!"

@Unkosenhle18 added:

" 'They want me to prove what I’m worth!, I tell ‘em, I’ll see you n**gas on October 21st'."

A-Reece and Jay Jody tease new music video

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that A-Reece and his brother Jay Jody took to social media to tease a new music video for their song, Indoor Interlude.

The rappers, who have collaborated on a number of songs, took to the timeline to let their stans know that the visuals of the track will drop soon.

The joint of taken off their collaborative mixtape, Heaven Can Wait Vol 1. They dropped the dope hip-hop project in December, 2021, reports Slikour On Life. Taking to Twitter, both the fan-fave and Jay Jody dropped a snippet of the music video.

