Mzansi rappers A-Reece and his favourite collaborator Jay Jody have taken to the timeline to tease an upcoming music video

The hip-hop artists, who are brothers, dropped a mixtape titled Heaven Can Wait back in December, 2021 and the track Indoor Interlude is taken from the project

The stars fans took to their timeline and shared that they cannot wait to stream the music video when it drops on video-sharing platforms

A-Reece and his brother Jay Jody have taken to social media to tease a new music video for their song, Indoor Interlude.

The rappers, who have collaborated on a number of songs, took to the timeline to let their stans know that the visuals of the track will drop soon.

The joint of taken off their collaborative mixtape, Heaven Can Wait Vol 1. They dropped the dope hip-hop project in December, 2021, reports Slikour On Life. Taking to Twitter, both the fan-fave and Jay Jody dropped a snippet of the music video.

Their loyal fans shared that they can't wait to stream the music video when it drops while others praised them for keeping it in the family.

@ReeceCentre wrote:

"The King is BACK."

@mpahla_sa said:

"More than anything, the greatest thing here is brothers working together… This must be til death… All the best boyzens."

@Real_Hlomuka commented:

"The best rapper in Africa."

@Floyd4L wrote:

"We're about to feast... yeeeeessssssss."

@luvuyo_gebashe added:

"Talk about running the game at your own pace."

A-Reece drops new EP The Burning Tree

In other music news, Briefly News reported that A-Reece dropped a new Extended Play (EP). The star took to social media late on Wednesday to announce that he has released The Burning Tree.

The rapper's announcement sent his fans into a frenzy. They took to his timeline to praise him for always giving them nice hip-hop vibes.

The project had more than 11 000 views on YouTube in just one hour. Taking to Twitter, A-Reece shared that he wants his fans to find out themselves who's featured on the EP. He wrote:

"Not gonna tell you who’s on it, get high and go find out yourself, don’t forget to have fun! Listen from start to finish and don’t shuffle my sh*t!"

