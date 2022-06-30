Blxckie has taken to social media to announce that he has hit 20 million all-time plays on popular music streaming platform, Apple Music

The Ye x4 hitmaker dropped his debut EP a few years ago and his latest milestone proves that he's one of the best rappers in the country

According to reports, the hip-hop artist, who has a good working relationship with Nasty C, has also been awarded 10 plaques for his hits

Blxckie is the star that he thinks he is. The young rapper has hit 20 million all-time plays on Apple Music.

Blxckie has hit 20 million all-time plays on Apple Music. Image: @blxckie

Source: Instagram

Somnyama, who has collaborated with Nasty C on a few songs, took to social media to reveal the great news. The star is grateful to his fans who keep streaming his music on the popular music streaming platform.

The Ye x4 hitmaker announced the news on Twitter on Thursday, 30 June. Since he started recording professionally a few years back, Blxckie has been awarded 10 plaques for his hits, according to Slikour On Life.

The publication reports that the star's streams are about to increase as he promised to drop the deluxe version of his banging EP, 4LUV. Blxckie's stans took to his comment section to congratulate him for the latest milestone.

@Alpha_Mero25 wrote:

"O star bafanas!"

@Lesedithedj commented:

"That's that's fire, expected it to be on 30 the way we be streaming."

@GeneralRooney said:

"Dope Music Bro, huge fan!"

@mervrix wrote:

"Onwards and UPWARDS Somnyama."

@nmpungose24 added:

"All the way up!"

Blxckie crowned Mzansi's best MC

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Blxckie is Mzansi's Hottest MC, according to MTV Base's hip-hop panel. The rapper was crowned 2021's king of rap in the country.

The star beat the likes of Big Zulu, Nasty C, A-Reece and Costa Titch who were all in the Top 10 of the Hottest MCs locally. MTV Base dropped the list in a 2-part special which aired on 3 and 4 December last year.

The likes of AKA, Kwesta, and Cassper Nyovest did not make it to the Top 10 even though they dropped hip-hop projects this year. The only female rapper who made the list was Dee Koala, who took the Number 10 spot.

