Blxckie Crowned SA's Best MC: Nasty C, Big Zulu & A Reece Make the Top 10 List

Talented young rapper Blxckie has been crowned South Africa's best MC by the MTV Base Hottest MC crew

The Ye x4 hitmaker beat the likes of Nasty C, Big Zulu, A-Reece and Costa Titch, among others, who all made it to the Top 10 list

Apart from dropping his own project, Blxckie has been working hard this year and featured on other rappers' dope tracks

Blxckie is Mzansi's Hottest MC, according to MTV Base's hip-hop panel. The rapper has been crowned 2021's king of rap in the country.

The star beat the likes of Big Zulu, Nasty C, A-Reece and Costa Titch who were all in the Top 10 of the Hottest MCs locally. MTV Base dropped the list in a 2-art special which aired on 3 and 4 December.

The likes of AKA, Kwesta, and Cassper Nyovest did not make it to the Top 10 even though they dropped hip-hop projects this year. The only female rapper who made the list was Dee Koala, who took the Number 10 spot.

Blxckie's tracks were on high rotation on radio and TV this past 12 months. The Ye x4 hitmaker was also hard at work and got to share the studio with the likes of Nasty C, Dr Peppa, Indigo Stella and Yanga Chief.

The Top 10 list was judged according to bars and lyrics, impact, sales and intangibles, according to SAHipHopMag.

Sizwe Dhlomo adds his 2 cents to Nasty C vs A Reece debate

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo has shared his opinion on the hot debate over who is the best rapper between Nasty C and A-Reece.

The two artists' fans usually compare them whenever any of them drops new music. The Kaya 959 presenter took to Twitter to reply to a tweep who asked for his take on the young artists comparison.

The TV presenter believes there's nothing wrong with a bit of competition among rappers. According to TshisaLIVE, he repsonded to the tweep:

"Hip-hop is all about comparison, B. Just make sure you come out on top. Finish."

