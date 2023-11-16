Eish, English never loved us and Makhadzi recently became a victim

The Sugar Sugar hitmaker went live on Instagram to promote her upcoming gig but choked when she had to say "all the way"

The hilarious video had fans chuckling and defending Makhadzi for her attempt

Makhadzi and her fans were floored with laughter after the singer butchered her English. Images: Makhadzi

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi was caught in a Twitter video struggling with English and had netizens floored with laughter. The singer promoted her event and encouraged her loyal fans to travel all the way to support her but instead said "all along" and laughed at herself for the error.

Though she received help, netizens admired the Movie singer for not taking the mistake too seriously.

Makhadzi butchers English in funny video

Makhadzi gave fans a good laugh when her English bundles depleted in a funny video shared by MDN News from her recent Instagram live. The singer tried encouraging her loyal supporters to travel "all the way" to her event but instead said "all along."

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Good thing she realized her mistake, and instead of being ashamed, Makhadzi made a few more attempts and laughed it off with her fans:

"If you're my fan, you must drive all along - eh, English is running away! You must drive all away."

Previously, Sjava's English ran away from him as well and gave online users a good laugh.

Mzansi reacts to Makhadzi's video

Fans chuckled at Makhadzi's failed English attempt but also praised her for not taking the error to heart. After all, English came with ships and boats.

MsKgaditswe asked:

"Wenza nga masbomu or siyamluma vhele?"

SadikiMulisa said:

"English is not a serious language, we don’t care about that thing as long as we understand each other!"

MasieTiro encouraged Makhadzi:

"Just butcher that language which came here by ship!"

br1ll1antt wasn't concerned:

"We don't care about English, get your bag!"

Makhadzi sparks suicide rumours

In more Makhadzi updates, Briefly News caught online reactions to the singer's alleged suicide note that sparked concern among fans:

FMohokare said:

"People are going through a lot here, let's hope she's ok and she will explain what happened."

Following her concerning post, the singer's manager revealed that Makhadzi was seeing a medical specialist.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News